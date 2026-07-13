Senior BJP leader Ravinder Raina has criticised Omar Abdullah's decision to protest for J&K statehood, calling it insensitive given the security situation. He reminded Abdullah of past turmoil and reiterated the Centre's commitment to restore statehood.

BJP Criticises NC's 'Uncalled For' Protest

Senior BJP leader Ravinder Raina has strongly criticised Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's decision to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar regarding the restoration of statehood, labelling the move as "uncalled for" political acrimony. Speaking to ANI in Jammu, Raina emphasised that while the right to protest exists, the timing of such an agitation is insensitive given the region's complex security landscape.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Jammu and Kashmir is a sensitive border state. Political decisions here must be balanced with critical security considerations," Raina stated. "Over the past 35-40 years, J&K has suffered deep wounds from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Mr Abdullah served as Chief Minister after 2008 and is well aware of those difficult times--when strike calendars were issued, stone-pelting was rampant, and the government machinery had virtually collapsed," he reminded.

Raina further argued that the current administration should focus on sustaining the prevailing normalcy rather than escalating political tensions.

Centre's Commitment to Statehood Reiterated

Addressing the central demand of the protest, the BJP leader reiterated the commitment made by the top leadership of the Union Government. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have reiterated time and again that, when the time is right and the security situation permits, statehood will indeed be restored to Jammu and Kashmir," Raina asserted.

National Conference Plans Protest Amid Allegations

The National Conference has called for a protest at the Jantar Mantar on July 20 to demand statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Party chief Farooq Abdullah has invited leaders across party lines to join the protest.

Earlier on July 10, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the National Conference has not received permission for its July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanding restoration of full statehood for the Union Territory. He alleged that there was an intent to "sabotage" the National Conference's protest.

Full statehood has been a part of NC's long-standing demand after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. National Conference has invited 52 leaders across party lines for the protest at Jantar Mantar.