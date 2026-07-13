BJP Uttarakhand President Mahendra Bhatt has promised a thorough investigation and strict action against those found guilty in the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Badrinath Dham Temple. The state government has also ordered action.

'Guilty Will Be Punished': BJP

BJP Uttarakhand President Mahendra Bhatt said a thorough investigation has been initiated into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Badrinath Dham Temple, asserting that those found guilty will face strict action.

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Defending the government's response, Bhatt said the BJP-led administration should be appreciated for uncovering such irregularities, adding that any wrongdoing, whether recent or longstanding, would be investigated and exposed. "Whenever such issues arise, or there is a suspicion of theft, an investigation is initiated, and the guilty are punished. It is not as if this is happening only under the BJP government; one should actually appreciate the government that uncovers these matters, as such practices might have been going on for a long time. The public appreciates the government that takes the initiative to investigate and expose these wrongdoings," the BJP leader said.

Government Orders Action Against Officials

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has taken a strict stance over alleged financial irregularities related to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). Acting on the findings of an inquiry into payments made for the accommodation, food, and other expenses of VIP guests, the government has directed the Badrinath Temple Committee's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to initiate action against the officials and employees found responsible, in accordance with the law.

Inquiry Finds Irregularities in VIP Expenses

In a letter issued on June 25, Deputy Secretary Anil Kumar Pandey of the Tourism and Religious Affairs Department (Section-1) referred to the inquiry report concerning the payment of bills related to the accommodation and hospitality of VIP guests at the Kedarnath establishment. The inquiry found prima facie evidence that advance funds were released from the temple corpus without approval from the competent authority, amounting to a financial irregularity.

According to the report, the roles of the then Manager, Kedarnath, the then Chief In-charge Officer, Kedarnath, and the then Chief Executive Officer have been found to be questionable. (ANI)