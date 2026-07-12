PDP leader Iltija Mufti claims she and her mother, Mehbooba Mufti, have been placed under house arrest ahead of 'Martyrs Day' in Jammu and Kashmir. She questioned the administration's claims of normalcy and also highlighted illegal construction in Pahalgam.

Muftis Claim House Arrest on Martyrs' Day Eve

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Sunday claimed that her mother Mehbooba Mufti and she have been placed under house arrest on the eve of 'Martyrs Day.' In an X post, the daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti questioned the Jammu and Kashmir administration's claims of "normalcy" in the Union Territory.

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"We have been placed under house arrest on the eve of Martyrs Day for reasons best known to JK Police. This is the normalcy they claim to have established in Kashmir? Make no mistake the local government too is hand in glove using police in Sidhra to demolish homes & place opponents in detention when convenient," Iltija Mufti posted on X.

Her sister, Irtiqa Mufti, also questioned the restrictions, highlighting that she is not involved in politics. "Why on God's good earth have we been placed on House Arrest on July 12? And I am not a political entity so it's beyond me why I am not being allowed to leave my house? It's not Martyrs Day today?" Irtiqa Mufti posted on X. July 13 is historically observed as 'Martyrs Day' in Jammu and Kashmir to remember the protesters shot dead by Maharaja Hari Singh's Dogra forces on July 13, 1931.

Concerns Over Illegal Construction in Pahalgam

Earlier today, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti also raised concerns over the "wanton illegal construction" in the ecologically fragile resort town of Pahalgam, alleging that a "mafia" is operating in the area with total disregard for environmental norms. In an X post, she claimed that hotels are being built by encroaching upon forest land and flood channels.

"A mafia operating in ecologically fragile Pahalgam allowing wanton illegal construction of hotels encroaching upon flood channels or Forest land is ill thought & detrimental to Kashmir's environment already reeling from global warming," Iltija Mufti posted.

Expressing her dismay over the current state of the famous tourist destination, she added, "Haven't seen Pahalgam in such a mess before. Please respect Kashmir's pristine environment." (ANI)