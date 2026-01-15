J&K CM Omar Abdullah spoke with EAM S. Jaishankar, who assured the safety of Indians, especially from J&K, in Iran. Mehbooba Mufti also urged for their return. The Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised all nationals to leave the country.

Jaishankar Assures Safety of J&K Residents

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday shared insights from his conversation with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding the safety of Indians stranded in Iran. The Chief Minister informed that the EAM shared the plans that the ministry is currently working on. "Just spoke to EAM @DrSJaishankar ji about the evolving situation in Iran. He shared his assessment of the ground situation & the plans that the External Affairs Ministry is working on," the CM wrote in a post on X.

He further expressed his gratitude after Jaishankar assured the safety of people from Jammu and Kashmir stuck in Iran amid turmoil. "I'm grateful for his assurance that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests & lives of students & other people from J&K who are in Iran now," he stated.

Mehbooba Mufti Urges for Safe Return of Students

Earlier today, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urged the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) and External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, to ensure the safe return of stranded Indian students in Iran amid the rising turmoil and protests. In a post on X, Mufti expressed concerns over the safety of thousands of Indian students currently stuck in Iran. "Thousands of students from across the country including Kashmir are stranded in Iran amid the present volatile situation. This has triggered deep fear and anxiety with anguished parents desperately worried about their children's safety. Urge @DrSJaishankar and @MEAIndia to intervene urgently and ensure their safe return," she wrote on X.

Indian Embassy Issues Advisory

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country at the earliest. "In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," it said.

The advisory reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution and "avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments."

"All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard," the advisory noted.

The embassy also provided emergency contact helplines. (ANI)