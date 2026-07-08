Om Prakash Vyas took charge as the new Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR). He met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who reiterated the government's commitment to child welfare and safety across the national capital.

Om Prakash Vyas on Wednesday assumed charge as the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and later called on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to discuss issues related to child protection, safety and welfare.

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CM Stresses on Child Welfare

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated Vyas on assuming office and said protecting children's rights and ensuring their welfare remain the Delhi government's highest priority. She expressed confidence that under its new leadership, the Commission would function with sensitivity, transparency and accountability while contributing to the creation of a safe and dignified environment for children across the national capital.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government is working to ensure effective implementation of child protection measures. Referring to the recently launched Child Protection Month, she said departments concerned have been directed to ensure effective implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, constitute Child Protection Committees in schools, conduct awareness campaigns and strengthen child safety mechanisms. She added that the Commission would play an important role in these efforts.

New Chairperson Pledges Commitment

After assuming office, DCPCR Chairperson Om Prakash Vyas said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has a clear and sensitive vision for protecting children's rights, ensuring their welfare and promoting their holistic development. He said this vision would serve as the guiding force for the Commission's work, and that it would carry out its responsibilities with complete commitment in line with that vision. He added that all members of the Commission are committed to working round the clock to protect children's rights, secure their future and support their overall development.

DCPCR's Key Priorities Outlined

The Chairperson said the Commission would work in coordination with the Education Department, the Department of Women and Child Development, Delhi Police and other institutions to strengthen the child protection system.

Vyas said ensuring a safe school environment, strengthening Child Protection Committees and creating awareness among children on safe and unsafe touch, cyber safety, gender sensitisation and personal safety would be among the Commission's priorities. He added that efforts would also be made in coordination with Anganwadi centres and Child Care Institutions to safeguard children's rights. and promote their overall development. (ANI)