Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut accused Congress of hypocrisy, saying the party that opposed the Ram Temple for years is now trying to gain political mileage from it in Himachal Pradesh. She alleged the state govt also tried to use temple funds for its schemes.

Congress' 'Political Opportunism' on Ram Temple

Member of Parliament from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, said that the Congress Party is attempting to create a "political agenda" around Lord Ram and the Ram Temple in Himachal Pradesh, but has "failed completely in its efforts".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

She stated that the very party which opposed the construction of the Ram Temple for years is now trying to "derive political mileage" from the issue, Himachal BJP said in a statement. According to her, the "people of Himachal Pradesh" and the entire country are fully aware of the Congress Party's double standards," it added.

Ranaut said that "Lord Ram is the embodiment of faith for millions of Indians, and the construction of the Ram Temple became possible only after centuries of struggle, sacrifice, and devotion." She alleged that the Congress Party consistently pursued appeasement politics and attempted to "obstruct" the construction of the temple. "Now that the grand Ram Temple has been built in Ayodhya and has become a symbol of national pride and faith, she said, the Congress is trying to exploit the same issue for political gain," it added.

Allegations Against Himachal Government

The MP further stated that the conduct of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is also before the people. She alleged that the state government attempted to "utilise temple funds" for government schemes and sought to assert "control over the resources of temples and religious institutions". In such circumstances, she said, Congress leaders speaking about the Ram Temple and religious faith only reflect "political opportunism", it added.

BJP's Stance vs Congress's Character

BJP MP Ranaut asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party has always remained committed to the protection of Sanatan culture, religious faith, and India's civilisational heritage. She said the "BJP has never treated faith as a tool for vote-bank politics but has always respected it as an integral part of the nation's cultural identity."

She added that the "people have now clearly understood" the Congress Party's politics and its "true character". "The people of Himachal Pradesh want development, good governance, and public welfare--not attempts to exploit religious sentiments for political purposes. Instead of politicising a sacred issue like the Ram Temple, the Congress government should answer for its failures and fulfil the promises it made to the people," it added. (ANI)