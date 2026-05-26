Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will launch the Delhi Assembly's journal, Vidhan-Chetna, and 89 volumes of Central Legislative Assembly proceedings (1924-1930). Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be the guest of honour at the May 28 event.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will launch the inaugural issue of Vidhan-Chetna, the quarterly journal of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, along with the momentous release of the Proceedings of the Central Legislative Assembly (1924-1930) published across 89 volumes. This event, scheduled for Thursday, May 28, represents a vital bridge between India's rich parliamentary legacy and its contemporary legislative evolution.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Distinguished Dignitaries to Attend

Held under the chairmanship of Vijender Gupta, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The high-profile event will be graced by an array of distinguished dignitaries and national leaders. Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Government of India, will attend as the Guest of Honour. The event will take place in the distinguished presence of Parvesh Sahib Singh, Minister of Legislative Affairs for the Government of NCT of Delhi, Mohan Singh Bisht, Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, MLAs, Professors of Delhi University, History Teachers, Eminent Scholars and Historians.

A Dual Launch of Historical and Intellectual Significance

This dual launch carries profound historical and intellectual significance for researchers, lawmakers, and citizens alike. The publication of the 89 volumes of the Central Legislative Assembly proceedings (1924-1930) meticulously archives a transformative era of pre-independence Indian governance, preserving the fierce debates and foundational arguments of early Indian parliamentarians.

Complementing this archival treasure, the launch of Vidhan-Chetna introduces a new intellectual platform dedicated to analysing current legislative affairs, constitutional governance, and democratic practices within the National Capital Territory.

The launch of Vidhan-Chetna alongside the historic compilation of the Proceedings of the Central Legislative Assembly (1924-1930) marks a significant milestone in strengthening India's democratic and parliamentary heritage.