The Chandigarh Administration moved the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) public holiday to May 28, 2026. Consequently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the CUET-UG 2026 exams scheduled for May 28. New dates will be announced shortly.

Chandigarh Revises Id-ul-Zuha Holiday Date

The Chandigarh Administration has revised the public holiday for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) in the Union Territory. As per the latest notification issued by the Home Department, May 28, 2026, will now be observed as a public holiday across all government offices, boards, corporations, institutions, and industrial establishments under the Chandigarh Administration. Earlier, the holiday had been declared for Wednesday, May 27 The change has been made through a partial modification of the previous holiday notification issued in December 2025.

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CUET-UG 2026 Exam Postponed

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday postponed the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28 in view of the revised date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday announced by the government.

In a post on X, the NTA informed candidates that both shifts of the examination scheduled for May 28 would now be conducted on revised dates, which will be announced later.

"Important update for CUET (UG) 2026 candidates. The examinations scheduled for 28 May 2026 (both shifts) stand postponed -- in view of the change in the date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday as per the Government of India notification. Revised exam dates for affected candidates will be announced shortly," the agency said in a post on X.

The NTA also issued a public notice citing the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Office Memorandum dated May 22, 2026, regarding the revised holiday schedule for Bakrid. "In light of the DoPT O.M. No. F. No. 12/3/2023-JCA dated 22.05.2026 regarding the change in the date of the holiday on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid), and in continuation of the Public Notice dated 05 May 2026, it is hereby informed that the CUET (UG) 2026 examinations scheduled to be held on 28.05.2026 in both shifts stand postponed," the notice stated.

The NTA advised candidates to regularly visit its official websites for the latest updates regarding the examination schedule and related announcements. (ANI)