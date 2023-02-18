Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Old, rich, and dangerous': S Jaishankar hits out at billionaire investor George Soros over PM remark

    The 92-year-old hedge fund tycoon, George Soros, sent shockwaves through the Indian political scene on Thursday, claiming that Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fates are intertwined; he also alleged that Modi is not a 'democrat.'

    Old rich opinionated and dangerous: S Jaishankar hits out at billionaire investor George Soros over PM remark - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    A day after Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed billionaire investor George Soros for his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, her colleague, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, slammed him as 'old, rich, opinionated, and dangerous,' and someone who 'still thinks that his views should determine how the whole world operates.'

    The 92-year-old hedge fund tycoon, associated with liberal causes, sent shockwaves through the Indian political scene on Thursday, claiming that Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fates are intertwined; he also alleged that Modi is not a 'democrat.'

    At the Munich Security Conference, Soros also said that the turmoil in Adani's business empire could pave the way for a 'democratic revival' in the country.

    In response to a question during a Raisina@Sydney Dialogue session with Australian Minister Chris Brown, Jaishankar described Soros as an 'old, rich, opinionated person sitting in New York, who still believes that his views should determine how the entire world works.'

    Jaishnkar said, 'people like him' believe an election is good if the person they want to see wins, and if the election results in a different outcome, they will say it is a flawed democracy.

    "Globalisation allows for seamless opportunities, but it also allows for narratives to be shaped, money to come in, and organisations to get their agendas in order," said Jaishankar. According to him, the beauty is that all of this is done under the guise of advocating for an open society.

    He claimed that Soros accused India of plotting to strip millions of Muslims of their citizenship at the same conference a few years ago.

    "We are aware of the risks associated with outside interference, and if you do this kind of scaremongering, like millions of people will be denied citizenship, It actually causes significant damage to the social fabric as someone out there believes you," he explained. 

    The Adani Group has been under intense scrutiny since US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation on January 24, accusations that the conglomerate has dismissed as 'malicious,' 'baseless,' and a 'calculated attack on India.'

    Also Read: Who is George Soros? What angered the Indian government about Billionaire?

    Also Read: 'Attack on India': Smriti Irani slams billionaire George Soros for his 'revival of democracy' remark

    Also Read: Gautam Adani slips to 24th spot on world billionaires' list; Know his current net worth

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBI summons Manish Sisodia again for questioning in Delhi liquor policy case gcw

    CBI summons Manish Sisodia again for questioning in Delhi liquor policy case

    Didnt know about marriage culprit must get maximum punishment says Nikkis father gcw

    Didn't know about marriage, culprit must get maximum punishment, says Nikki's father

    Uddhav Thackeray calls party meeting today after EC allots Shinde 'bow and arrow' - adt

    Uddhav Thackeray calls party meeting today after EC allots Shinde 'bow and arrow'

    Accept it take a new symbol Sharad Pawar advice to Uddhav Thackeray after party emblem decision gcw

    'Accept it, take a new symbol...' Sharad Pawar's advice to Uddhav Thackeray after party emblem's decision

    12 more cheetahs from South Africa set to arrive in Kuno National Park today top points gcw

    Kuno National Park welcomes 12 more cheetahs from South Africa

    Recent Stories

    AI chatbot interviews UK PM Rishi Sunak Microsoft co founder Bill Gates asks interesting questions watch gcw

    AI chatbot interviews UK PM Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates; asks interesting questions | WATCH

    WPL womens Premier League 2023: Smriti Mandhana to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB-ayh

    WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Twitter to charge users for account security via text message; check details - adt

    Twitter to charge users for account security via text message; check details

    CBI summons Manish Sisodia again for questioning in Delhi liquor policy case gcw

    CBI summons Manish Sisodia again for questioning in Delhi liquor policy case

    On Maha Shivratri, Deepika Padukone reveals the release date of 'Project K' featuring Prabhas RBA

    On Maha Shivratri, Deepika Padukone reveals the release date of 'Project K' featuring Prabhas

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon