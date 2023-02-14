Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gautam Adani slips to 24th spot on world billionaires' list; Know his current net worth

    Gautam Adani has gone down to the 24th spot in the global billionaires’ list amid the ongoing row over the scathing report by the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research against the Group. 

    Gautam Adani slips to 24th spot on world billionaires list Check out his current net worth gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    In light of the ongoing controversy surrounding the damning research by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, chairman of the ports-to-power giant Adani Group, has dropped to the 24th position on the list of the world's billionaires. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of February 14, Adani's net worth was $52.4 billion. The tycoon has a net worth of $53 billion, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires Index.

    The Adani Group problem began when the US-based short seller company Hindenburg Research charged the group with manipulating the stock market, using shell companies to launder money, and engaging in accounting fraud. The news led to a significant decline in the value of Adani Group firms' stock.

    Also Read | Adani appoints Grant Thornton accountancy firm for audit to come clean on Hindenburg allegations

    In other developments, Adani Group has appointed Grant Thornton, an accountancy firm, for an independent audit of some of its companies in a bid to come clean of the damning allegations levelled by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research and to assure investors and regulators. It is reportedly said the audit is primarily to show to regulators like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that the group has nothing to hide and it is in compliance with relevant laws. 

    Meanwhile, the capital markets regulator SEBI has told the Supreme Court that it is already investigating Hindenburg’s allegations against the Adani Group and the market activity in the Group’s stocks before and after the report came out. 

    Hindenburg is a short seller research company, among others that study businesses with purported governance and/or financial problems, according to the statement.

    Also Read | Pan-Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link before March 31 deadline

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adani appoints Grant Thornton accountancy firm for audit to come clean on Hindenburg allegations AJR

    Adani appoints Grant Thornton accountancy firm for audit to come clean on Hindenburg allegations

    Microsoft owned LinkedIn fires employees from its recruiting team see posts gcw

    Microsoft owned LinkedIn fires employees from its recruiting team

    Pan Aadhaar linking Step by step guide to link before March 31 deadline gcw

    Pan-Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link before March 31 deadline

    Retail inflation rises to 3 month high of 6 52 per cent in January gcw

    Retail inflation rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

    Alibaba exits India after selling entire stake in Paytm: Report AJR

    Alibaba exits India after selling entire stake in Paytm: Report

    Recent Stories

    Aero India 2023: Watching the F-35A Lightning steal the thunder

    Aero India 2023: Watching the F-35A Lightning steal the thunder

    Income Tax 'survey' at BBC offices in India: BJP slams broadcaster's 'venomous' reporting; Cong attacks govt AJR

    Income Tax 'survey' at BBC offices in India: BJP slams broadcaster's 'venomous' reporting; Cong attacks govt

    Akshay Kumar to essay iconic role of Raju in awaited 'Hera Pheri 3' alongside Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty vma

    Akshay Kumar to essay iconic role of Raju in awaited 'Hera Pheri 3' alongside Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty

    Valentines Day 2023: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's latest lovey-dovey photo goes viral; gets positive comments RBA

    Valentine's Day 2023: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's latest lovey-dovey photo goes viral; gets positive comment

    football Champions League: Nagelsmann reveals Bayern Munich's plan to tackle PSG stars Messi, Neymar and Mbappe snt

    Revealed: Bayern Munich's plan to tackle PSG stars Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in Champions League clash

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon