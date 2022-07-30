Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Old liquor policy to resume in Delhi from August 1; know its impact on capital

    Under the previous liquor policy, government and private agencies were allowed to operate liquor stores, and no alcohol discounts were offered.

    Old liquor policy to resume in Delhi from August 1; know its impact on capital - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 30, 2022, 6:07 PM IST

    The Delhi government has decided to withdraw its new liquor excise policy, stating that the old excise regime will resume on Monday, August 1. Under the previous liquor policy, government and private agencies were allowed to operate liquor stores in the capital, and no alcohol discounts were offered.

    The new excise policy, which was implemented in November 2021, was rolled back by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party over allegations of irregularities in its implementation.

    With the re-implementation of the old liquor policy in the national capital, four Delhi government agencies will now sell liquor alongside private operators. Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC), and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store are among the four government agencies (DCCWS).

    Know about the old liquor policy of Delhi: 

    1) Delhi had 864 liquor stores, 475 operated by the four government agencies and 389 by private operators.

    2) Under this regime, Delhi observed 21 dry days, whereas, under the new regime, liquor stores were only closed for three days.

    3) There was no minimum area requirement for opening a liquor store.

    4) In Delhi's previous liquor regime, no discounts were offered.

    Know what the Delhi government offered in its new policy:

    1) On November 16, 2021, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led the Delhi government implemented the new liquor policy. It altered how liquor was sold in the city by removing the government from the business and allowing private operators to run the stores. The city was divided into 32 zones under Delhi's new liquor policy, and firms were invited to bid on the zones.

    2) The Delhi government allowed shops to offer discounts to retail customers for the first time and reduced the number of dry days from 21 to three. This policy also called for home delivery of liquor and lowered the drinking age from 25 to 21, but neither of these provisions was implemented.

    Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the policy's formulation and implementation in a report by chief secretary Naresh Kumar. Kumar, along with the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has accused the government of irregularities and corruption in its implementation.

    Saxena proposed a CBI investigation into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, holding Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, accountable.

    Also Read: Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt's excise policy

    Also Read: 28 dead in hooch tragedy in ‘dry’ state Gujarat, 30 in hospital

    Also Read: World's largest bottle of whisky is going up for auction in UK

     

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2022, 6:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    People ignore Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume, social media loathes them

    People ignore deceased IAF pilot's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume, social media loathes them

    I spoke only on contributions by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, Maha Governor clarifies - adt

    I spoke only on contributions by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, Maha Governor clarifies

    Letters To Self English version of PM Modi's book of poetry coming soon

    'Letters To Self': English version of PM Modi's book of poetry coming soon

    IIT-Bombay students threaten to go on hunger strike from August 6 over fee hike - adt

    IIT-Bombay students threaten to go on hunger strike from August 6 over fee hike

    25000 cows in Rajasthan have a disease with no treatment

    Nearly 25,000 cows in Rajasthan have a disease with no treatment

    Recent Stories

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Indian shuttlers led by Lakshya Sen steamroll Sri Lanka to enter knockouts-ayh

    CWG 2022: Indian shuttlers led by Lakshya Sen steamroll Sri Lanka to enter knockouts

    People ignore Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume, social media loathes them

    People ignore deceased IAF pilot's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume, social media loathes them

    Janhvi Kapoor a regal affair in these black and white pictures drb

    Janhvi Kapoor’s a regal affair in these black and white pictures

    Who is Savitri Jindal, Asia's richest woman - adt

    Who is Savitri Jindal, Asia's richest woman

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Manika Batra-led Indian paddlers sweep aside Ghana 3-0-ayh

    CWG 2022: Manika Batra-led Indian paddlers sweep aside Ghana 3-0, enter quarterfinal

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon