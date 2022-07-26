Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    28 dead in hooch tragedy in ‘dry’ state Gujarat, 30 in hospital

    The Gujarat Prohibition Act, formerly known as the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949, authorises authorities to arrest anybody who purchases, consumes, or serves alcohol without a permission, with penalties ranging from three months to five years in jail. It also makes carrying booze illegal.

    Many dead in hooch tragedy in Gujarat few in hospital gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 2:54 PM IST

    The number of deaths in Gujarat's Botad district owing to the consumption of illegal and toxic liquor has risen to 28, authorities said Thursday.  According to authorities, some 30 individuals are still being treated at several government hospitals in Bhavnagar, Botad, Barvala, and Dhandhuka. According to Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia, three bootleggers from the Botad area were arrested for allegedly peddling bogus country-made booze.

    The majority of those killed were labourers. Earlier in the day, the widow of a victim under treatment told reporters that her husband's condition began to deteriorate hours after he drank hooch in Rojid village on Sunday night.

    Also Read | Bihar hooch tragedy: Spurious liquor has claimed 41 lives in 4 days

    Ashok Kumar Yadav, Inspector General of Police (Bhavnagar range), paid a visit to the Botad civic hospital in the evening. He stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank officer will be constituted to investigate the event and apprehend the bootleggers who sold the fake booze. The occurrence was described as "unfortunate."

    While visiting Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that illegal booze is being sold in big amounts in areas where prohibition is in effect. He said that persons selling illegal wine had governmental protection and sought an investigation into the "trail" of money made from selling booze.

    Also Read | Bihar: 13 killed after consuming spurious liquor in West Champaran and Gopalganj, probe on

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
