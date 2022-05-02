World's largest bottle of whisky is going up for auction in UK

The whiskey was aged for 32 years in two sister barrels at The Macallan's Speyside storehouse. Duncan Taylor Scotch Whiskey, a leading independent whisky bottling firm, then bottled the liquor last year.

The world's largest bottle of Scotch whiskey, containing 311 litres of 32-year-old Macallan, is slated to be auctioned off this month in the United Kingdom. The Intrepid bottle stands 5-feet-11-inches tall and will be auctioned by an Edinburgh-based auction firm.

According to Wales Online, it holds the equivalent of 444 regular bottles and may shatter the global record for the most expensive bottle of whiskey ever sold at $1.9 million. Guinness World Records verified the bottle last year, and 25% of the proceeds from the impending sale will be donated to the Marie Curie charity.

According to Wales Online, Lyon & Turnbull's Colin Fraser, who will head the auction, said, "Bidders will have the opportunity to acquire a piece of Scotch whiskey history." They will be the proud owners of a rare 32-year-old single-malt Scotch from The Macallan, generally recognised as one of the world's top distilleries."

The auction house describes the whiskey as having a smooth texture and a sweet overall flavour, with some white pepper in the long, warming finish and a hint of French apple tart in the aftertaste.

Furthermore, the reports claimed that a limited quantity of unique bottle sets were manufactured to mark this event. These are a set of 12 bottles, each filled with the last 32-year-old Macallan whisky from the identical barrels that were used to produce the record-breaking bottle.

