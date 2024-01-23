Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's AI-generated Sanskrit poem to celebrate Ayodhya's Ram Mandir wins hearts

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola and founder of Ola Electric, garners praise for sharing an AI-generated Sanskrit poem on social media, celebrating the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya.

In a unique and unexpected move, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola and founder of Ola Electric, recently took to social media to share an AI-generated poem commemorating the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The post quickly gained traction, receiving praise from netizens for its eloquent fusion of faith and culture.

Aggarwal began his post by expressing profound sentiments about the significance of Ayodhya, referring to it as the "true embodiment of Bharat." He highlighted the momentous nature of the day, transcending beyond faith alone, and emphasized its role in a cultural renaissance for the country. According to him, this cultural renaissance is poised to play a crucial role in the ongoing efforts of nation-building, shaping the future with the strength and inspiration derived from India's rich heritage.

In his social media post, Aggarwal quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, echoing the sentiment of "Ram se Rashtra, and Dev se Desh." This sentiment emphasizes the intertwining of the nation's identity with the ideals represented by Lord Ram and the divine spirit of the country.

The highlight of the post was the AI-generated poem shared by Aggarwal, composed in Sanskrit. The poetic creation showcased the fusion of modern technology and ancient language, adding a distinctive touch to the celebration of the Ram Mandir inauguration. The poem resonated with viewers, garnering nearly 85,000 views on the platform.

"Ayodhya is the true embodiment of Bharat, and it is a momentous day today that transcends beyond faith alone. It’s a moment of cultural renaissance for our country which will be instrumental in our efforts of nation building. Our future will be built with the strength and inspiration of our heritage and culture. Like our Hon. PM said today, from Ram se Rashtra, and Dev se Desh! Here's a poem in Sanskrit in honour of the Ram Mandir inauguration, generated by @Krutrim, India's own AI," wrote the Ola CEO on X, formerly Twitter.



The internet was quick to respond to Aggarwal's post, with users praising his creative approach to mark the historic occasion. One user expressed anticipation about how the cultural renaissance would shape the future, emphasizing the powerful impact of India's heritage.

"The creative brilliance of @Krutrim shines through, adding a unique touch to this historic occasion," said another user.

A third commented, "Wow. Love this post. Thanks for sharing. It's powerful."

"Connecting faith and culture beautifully," the fourth user noted.

A fifth user said, "A timeless ode to the Ram Mandir inauguration."

