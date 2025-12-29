President Droupadi Murmu addressed the 22nd Parsi Maha closing in Jamshedpur, highlighting the Ol Chiki script as a powerful symbol of Santhal identity. Created in 1925, it enabled correct pronunciation of the Santhali language.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, addressed the closing ceremony of the 22nd Parsi Maha and the centenary celebrations of Ol Chiki at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand today, an official press release from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Ol Chiki Script: A Symbol of Santhal Identity

Speaking on the occasion, the President said, "The Santhals have their own language, literature, and culture. However, a century ago, due to the lack of a script for Santhali language, various scripts such as Roman, Devanagari, Odia, and Bengali were used. In these scripts, many Santhali words could not be pronounced correctly. In 1925, Pandit Raghunath Murmu created the Ol Chiki script. Since then, this script has become a powerful symbol of the Santhal identity."

Constitution in Santhali

The President added that she got an opportunity to release the Constitution of India in Santhali language, written in the Ol Chiki script, on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on December 25, 2025. She expressed confidence that now Santhali-speaking people will be able to read and understand the Constitution written in their mother tongue and Ol Chiki script.

Preserving Language and Environment

The President also said that apart from getting an education in any other language, learning the mother tongue, Santhali in the Ol Chiki script, is also important for the overall development of the Santhal community. She was happy to note that writers and language enthusiasts are working for the development and promotion of the Santhali language.

The President also urged people to move on the path of development while keeping in mind the need for environment conservation. "An environment-friendly lifestyle can be learnt from Santhali people and other tribal communities," she added.

Call to Enrich Santhali Literature

"The Santhali literature gains strength through oral traditions and songs of the Santhal community," President Murmu said, noting that many writers are enriching Santhali literature through their works. She said that awakening the people of tribal communities is an important task. She urged writers to do that through their writings.

"Language and literature bind communities together. Literary exchanges between different languages enrich those languages and communities. Translations make this exchange possible. Therefore, there is a need to introduce students of the Santhali language to other languages. Similar efforts should be made to make Santhali literature accessible to students of other languages," she added, expressing confidence that the All India Santhali Writers' Association will carry out this task effectively. (ANI)