Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report

The core committee team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has today approved the name of Devendra Fadnavis to become the next chief minister of Maharashtra. The BJP's core group meeting has concluded in Mumbai. The legislative party conference got underway, and independent lawmakers who back the BJP have made it to the Maharashtra Assembly. The 'Mahayuti' leaders are reportedly planning to visit the Governor's House on Wednesday at about 3:30 pm in order to make their case for forming the Maharashtra administration.

