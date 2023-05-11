Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Officers who 'obstructed' work will face music: Arvind Kejriwal after SC verdict

    Addressing a news conference following a meeting, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said those officials who blocked the work of people of Delhi will face the music in the coming days.

    First Published May 11, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the speed of work in the national capital will increase manifold following the Supreme Court verdict on administration of services as his hands were earlier tied and also announced that the officers who "obstructed" the work of the people will soon "face the music".

    His statements came after the Supreme Court declared unanimously that the Delhi government had legislative and executive authority over all services except public order, police, and land in a unanimous decision.

    Addressing a news conference following a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said those officials who blocked the work of people of Delhi will face the music in the coming days.

    "I had my hands tied and was thrown into the water to swim. But we were able to keep afloat. Despite the challenges, we did well in Delhi," he remarked. Kejriwal praised the people of Delhi for their support throughout his campaign and promised to "work to prepare a lean, thin, responsive, and compassionate government."

    "We provided the country with an educational model. The work will happen at 10 times speed it was happening earlier. Delhi will now present the entire country with a model of capable governance," he remarked.

    Kejriwal further stated that he will meet with LG VK Saxena later in the day to seek his permission.

    When asked about the Anti-Corruption Branch, he stated, "The ACB is not with us, but vigilance will now be with us. Disciplinary proceedings can now be initiated against officers who do not work properly." 

    A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asserted that the Union Territory of Delhi has "sui generis (unique) character" and refused to agree with Justice Ashok Bhushan's 2019 ruling that the Delhi government has no power over the issue of services. 

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 4:44 PM IST
