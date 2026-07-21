A wild elephant broke into a house in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, terrifying a family who narrowly escaped. The incident highlights the growing human-wildlife conflict in the Karanjia forest area, with residents living in constant fear.

The problem of wild elephants entering villages and causing destruction is growing day by day in the Karanjia forest area in Odisha. Residents are living in constant fear as these incidents have become more frequent. On the night of July 19, a wild elephant broke into the house of Niranjan Mahanta in Talaberi village under the Ghagarbeda section of Karanjia forest range. The elephant pushed open the main door of the house and entered. Once inside, it ate stored paddy and rice and damaged household items and furniture. The family members were inside the house at the time of the attack. They had a very narrow escape. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. The family members managed to stay safe but were left terrified by the sudden intrusion.

Administration on Alert

Speaking to ANI amid increasing incidents of elephant intrusion in residential areas, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ishwar Nayak said, "In many places in Mayurbhanj district, elephants are entering the houses of the public, destroying their stored items, rice and other food grains, which they are eating regularly. This is a common phenomenon in most parts of the district. Administration is on full alert. Many times, we are taking regular review meetings on how to tackle how to manage the situation. And with the discussion with the forest officials and the local and active participation of the volunteers, we will manage the issue. And this is a regular phenomenon happening in Mayurbhanj district. We are alert to the situation. I hope that the situation will come under control very shortly."

Villagers Live in Fear

This is not an isolated event. People in the area say that elephant attacks have been increasing steadily. Elephants frequently come out of the nearby jungle, damage crops, enter homes, and destroy property. The local villagers feel helpless and scared, especially at night. Many families in Talaberi and surrounding villages are now afraid to sleep peacefully. They worry that another attack could happen anytime. Women, children, and elderly people are particularly at risk. The destruction of food grains like paddy and rice also creates serious problems for these farming families who depend on their harvest for daily needs. Villagers have complained that the Forest Department is not taking quick action. They say officials are not responding properly to their repeated requests for help. People want the authorities to install better barriers, provide timely warnings, or drive the elephants back into the deep forest before more damage happens. (ANI)