The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and possible hailstorms across Odisha until April 5. An upper air cyclonic circulation is expected to trigger rainfall with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph over the next 48 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds and possible hailstorms across Odisha till April 5.

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According to the IMD, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over north interior Odisha, adjoining state Chhattisgarh, extending up to 0.9 km above sea level. This system is expected to trigger rainfall activity across the state over the next 48 hours, with several districts likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

IMD Director Explains Weather Pattern

Speaking to ANI, IMD Director, Bhubaneshwar, Manorama Mohanty said, "If we see in last 24 hours' records, then the temperature is mostly normal over the coastal districts and normal to above normal in the district of Interior Odisha. And the highest maximum temperature recorded in the district of... at the place Titlagarh, where that is 40.8 degrees Celsius, and 4 places reported 39 degrees Celsius or more."

She added that the prevailing cyclonic circulation is driving the current weather pattern. "An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over north interior Odisha adjoining Chhattisgarh... due to which rainfall is very likely during the next 24 or 48 hours," she said.

Weather Alerts and Affected Districts

The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for multiple districts. Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak and Balasore are expected to witness intensified weather conditions, including hailstorms and gusty winds, over the next two days. Several other districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kalahandi, are also likely to experience thunderstorms and rainfall.

Extended Forecast and Temperature Outlook

The weather office further stated that rainfall activity will gradually reduce from April 1 but continue in parts of the state until April 5, particularly in coastal and southern districts.

Meanwhile, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures across Odisha over the next seven days, although a slight rise of 1 to 1.5 degrees Celsius is expected. Titlagarh recorded the highest maximum temperature at 40.8°C.

Rain or thundershowers are also likely in isolated parts of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, with temperatures remaining largely stable.