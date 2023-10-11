Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Odisha train accident victims laid to rest: Bhubaneswar civic body completes cremation of 28 unclaimed bodies

    The AIIMS Bhubaneswar authorities handed over the bodies to BMC in the presence of officials of the CBI, which is probing the train tragedy which claimed 297 lives.

    Odisha train accident victims laid to rest: Bhubaneswar civic body completes cremation of 28 unclaimed bodies
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    The process for the cremation of 28 unclaimed bodies of people who were killed in the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore district four months ago was completed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday, officials said.

    The process of cremation of unidentified bodies of the train accident which began on Tuesday evening was completed at about 8 am on Wednesday, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das said. He also said women volunteers actively participated in the funeral.

    "Women volunteers notwithstanding any stigma came forward and lit funeral pyres of the bodies. They even do not know the religion of the deceased persons or whether the bodies were males or females," the Mayor said.

    The bodies had turned ice in the container where they were preserved for above four months, she said, adding that all the bodies were cremated at the Bharatpur crematorium by BMC.

    Madhusmita Prusty (37), Smita Mohanty (53) and Swagatika Rao (34) who cremated the first three bodies, said: "We came forward on our own to do this sacred ritual for the unidentified bodies. They might be our relation in some previous lives".

    Rao said that the bodies were beyond recognition and one cannot identify whether they were males or females. "Above all, they were human beings and their last rites are done with dignity," she said.

    An NGO was engaged to conduct the 'Mukhagni' (lighting the funeral pyre) and collect the bone pieces for immersion in water bodies.

    The unidentified bodies were kept in AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a container after the triple train accident on June 2 at Baganaga Bazaar in Balasore district. The AIIMS Bhubaneswar authorities handed over the bodies to BMC in the presence of officials of the CBI, which is probing the train tragedy which claimed 297 lives.

    "All the unclaimed bodies have been cremated according to the state government, central government and NHRC guidelines," a senior BMC official said, adding that the entire process of handing over bodies to the funeral has been videographed.

    The official said that the DNA of the bodies was preserved for investigation as well as for legal issues if any. "Though nobody came to claim the 28 bodies in the four months, anyone may make any claim later. Therefore, keeping in view the legal issues, we have preserved the DNA," said Prof Pravas Tripathy, head of the Anatomy department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

    Video Icon