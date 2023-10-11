Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan

    Latif's association with terrorism dates back to 1996 when he was arrested in Jammu, India, in a case that involved both narcotics and terrorism. His activities had long been a matter of concern for Indian security agencies, and his demise is expected to be a significant development in the fight against terrorism in the region.

    Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    In a recent development, Shahid Latif, a high-profile terrorist and mastermind behind the Pathankot attack, was fatally shot by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Sialkot. This incident marks a notable development in the pursuit of one of India's most wanted terrorists, with Shahid Latif being sought by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) in connection with an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case.

    Shahid Latif was a prominent figure within the terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the audacious attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in 2016. The attack had significantly strained relations between India and Pakistan.

    Latif's association with terrorism dates back to 1996 when he was arrested in Jammu, India, in a case that involved both narcotics and terrorism. His activities had long been a matter of concern for Indian security agencies, and his demise is expected to be a significant development in the fight against terrorism in the region.

    Following his conviction and serving a prison sentence in India, he was subsequently deported via the Wagah border in 2010.

    'Fully dedicated to..': Rahul Gandhi reveals why is he not married yet (WATCH)

    Latif's notoriety in the world of terrorism had elevated to the point where his name featured prominently on the Indian government's list of wanted terrorists. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had opened an investigation into his activities under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

    This marked the Indian authorities' resolute determination to bring him to justice and address the security threats associated with his actions.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fact-check: Was Pakistan flag larger than Indian flag in Kochi Lulu Mall? The claim is FAKE! anr

    Fact-check: Was Pakistan flag larger than Indian flag in Kochi Lulu Mall? The claim is FAKE!

    Electricity exchange initiative launched in response to Karnataka's energy shortage

    Electricity exchange initiative launched in response to Karnataka's energy shortage

    Ahead of India vs Pakistan clash, man arrested for sending email threatening attack on Narendra Modi Stadium snt

    Ahead of India vs Pakistan clash, man arrested for sending email threatening attack on Narendra Modi Stadium

    Kerala actress claims co-passenger harassed her onboard Air India flight anr

    Kerala actress claims co-passenger harassed her onboard Air India flight

    NIA raids in multiple states target PFI amidst ongoing national security efforts AJR

    NIA raids in multiple states target PFI amidst ongoing national security efforts

    Recent Stories

    70 80 percent recovered Shubman Gill to fly to Ahmedabad to continue recovery from dengue fever snt

    '70-80 percent recovered': Shubman Gill to fly to Ahmedabad to continue recovery from dengue fever

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; The dilemma of Ravichandran Ashwin's place in India's Playing XI osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; The dilemma of Ravichandran Ashwin's place in India's Playing XI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their escape velocity ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their escape velocity

    Dengue defense 7 practical tips to stay mosquito free gcw eai

    Dengue defense: 7 practical tips to stay mosquito-free

    From Neeraj Chopra to Harmanpreet Kaur - Asian Games 2023 heroes credit inspiring PM Modi for success (WATCH) snt

    From Neeraj Chopra to Harmanpreet Kaur - Asian Games 2023 heroes credit inspiring PM Modi for success (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon