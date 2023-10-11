Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Video of Israelis singing national anthem from balconies inspires unity amidst conflict | WATCH

    This touching video has ignited a buzz on social media, with people worldwide offering their thoughts and prayers to the united Israeli neighborhoods. One individual expressed their support, saying, "God bless you Israel. Stay Strong and safe. Don't give up. Prayers with you."

    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 1:41 PM IST

    In a heartwarming display of unity amidst the ongoing conflict with Gaza, a video has surfaced online, showcasing Israelis coming together to express their solidarity. The poignant moment captured Israelis stepping out onto their balconies and joining in a collective chorus to sing their national anthem, Hatikva.

    The official State of Israel's X page (formerly Twitter) shared the video, which portrayed neighborhoods across Israel uniting to sing the anthem from their balconies.

    The caption accompanying the video read, "Beautiful: an entire Israeli neighborhood gathers on their balconies to sing Hatikva, our national anthem." It also conveyed the resolute message, "We will not be broken."

    This touching video has ignited a buzz on social media, with people worldwide offering their thoughts and prayers to the united Israeli neighborhoods. One individual expressed their support, saying, "God bless you Israel. Stay Strong and safe. Don't give up. Prayers with you."

    Another person drew parallels to a similar moment of unity during the COVID-19 pandemic when Indians came together to applaud and bang utensils in support of frontline workers. They noted how such acts of unity can provide immense courage to those facing challenging circumstances.

    The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, which began with Hamas firing more than 5,000 rockets into Israel on October 7, has led to significant damage and over 1,700 casualties. In response, Israel imposed a complete blockade on Gaza, intensifying concerns about further conflict.

    However, there is a glimmer of hope, as a senior official recently revealed that Hamas is open to engaging in discussions about a potential truce with Israel, signaling a potential path toward peace in the region.

