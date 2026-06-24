Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore for a new deep-sea port in Ganjam and a shipbuilding cluster in Paradip, aimed at boosting the state's maritime infrastructure and economic growth.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the state is building a deep-sea port in Ganjam and a shipbuilding cluster in Paradip with a combined investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore, as he underlined Odisha's growing role in India's maritime sector and coastal security.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group (Policy) Meeting in Bhubaneswar, Majhi said the projects would strengthen the state's maritime infrastructure and boost economic growth. "14th Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group Policy meeting was held in Bhubaneswar today, for the first time today outside New Delhi...We will certainly get a great support from the Govt in terms of Odisha's significance in the area of maritime security...Odisha's coastline is about 575 km long and since ancient times we have had trade and cultural ties with southeast Asia. Even today, Odisha holds an important place in this. To strengthen maritime infrastructure of the state, we are building a deep seaport in Ganjam with the help of Central Govt. In Paradip too, we are building a shipbuilding cluster. These are being built at an expenditure of more than Rs 50,000 Crores..." he said.

Majhi made the remarks after inaugurating the 14th Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group (Policy) Meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. Odisha Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania and senior officials from central and state agencies were present at the event.

Odisha's Maritime Vision

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said India's seas are not merely geographical boundaries but gateways to prosperity, economic growth and international collaboration. "India's seas are not merely geographical boundaries but gateways to immense opportunities, prosperity and international collaboration," Majhi said.

He described the country's maritime assets, including seas, ports, fisheries resources and the blue economy, as valuable national assets that require protection through coordinated efforts among multiple agencies.

According to the Chief Minister, safeguarding maritime resources is vital not only for national security but also for economic development and the livelihoods of millions of people living in coastal regions.

Majhi said maritime security today extends beyond traditional law enforcement and includes the protection of critical infrastructure, maritime domain awareness, cybersecurity, disaster management and environmental conservation. "Maritime security encompasses the protection of critical infrastructure, maritime domain awareness, cybersecurity, disaster management and environmental conservation," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that Odisha's 575-km coastline has played an important role in India's maritime history and continues to be a key driver of economic growth. Referring to the state's maritime heritage, he said Odisha's traders had established commercial and cultural links with Southeast Asia nearly 2,000 years ago.

Cooperative Maritime Security Efforts

National Maritime Security Coordinator Biswajit Dasgupta said the forum brings together multiple central and state agencies to discuss policy matters and concerns related to maritime security. "Maritime security is a very complex subject, and therefore there are a large number of central and state government agencies that deal with maritime security. This forum is designed to get everybody together so that we can discuss policy matters and concerns related to maritime security," Dasgupta told ANI.

He said all the previous 13 meetings had been held in Delhi and described Odisha hosting the event as an important step towards expanding participation among coastal states and Union Territories.

Joint Secretary for Armed Forces, Defence Policy and Planning, Satyajit Mohanty, said the meeting reflected the spirit of cooperative federalism and the need for coordination between central and state agencies. "We all need to come together, the state agencies and the central agencies, and ensure that the security architecture is not getting compromised by traditional and non-traditional security threats," Mohanty said.

Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said representatives from all coastal states and major central agencies were participating in the conference. "We will be discussing the coastal security apparatus that exists and what more needs to be done. I am sure that with this conference, new ideas and suggestions will emerge which will help in strengthening our coastal security," Khurania said. (ANI)