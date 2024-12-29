Odisha SHOCKER! Three tied to tree, thrashed over suspicion of religious conversion of tribals (WATCH)

In Odisha's Balasore district, two women and a man were tied to a tree and assaulted by a mob accusing them of attempting religious conversion. Police intervened, rescued the victims, and filed cases against both groups. The incident has sparked outrage online.

In a shocking incident, three individuals, including two women, were tied to a tree and beaten by a mob on allegations of attempting to convert tribal families to Christianity. The incident took place on December 26 in Gobardhanpur village of Balasore district, Odisha. A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, shedding light on the humiliation and violence they endured.

The victims, identified as Subhashini Singh and Sukanti Singh, along with a man named Gobind Singh, were accused of proselytizing under the guise of a Christmas celebration. Subhashini, reportedly a Christian from Nilgiri, had visited Gobind Singh, a Hindu tribal, allegedly to persuade him to change his religion.



The mob, reportedly led by members of a Hindutva group named Devasena, detained the trio. The women were tied to a tree, and their faces were smeared with a cake they had brought. In the viral video, people can be seen chanting slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and accusing the women of destroying Hindu culture and traditions.

One of the attackers even disfigured a woman’s face with the cake, adding to the humiliation. Gobind Singh was also subjected to verbal abuse for allegedly agreeing to convert to another faith.

As soon as the video surfaced, police from the Remuna station rushed to the spot and rescued the victims. Subash Chandra Mallick, the Inspector-in-Charge of Remuna Police Station, confirmed the incident and stated that two cases were registered against both groups involved.

"Four individuals—Bapin Nayak, Pitambar Biswal, Prashant Nayak, and Badal Panda—were detained in connection with the assault. However, they were later released after reaching an understanding with the victims," Mallick said.

Despite this, the police emphasized that efforts are underway to maintain peace in the village and prevent further disruptions to law and order.

This incident comes amidst growing concerns over religious conversions in India. In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, a similar case was reported recently where youths were beaten for allegedly resisting forced conversion. In another shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, a Dalit man was paraded with a shaved head and forced to chant religious slogans by activists from Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The Odisha Freedom of Religions Act, of 1967, prohibits forcible conversions or conversions through unfair means. The Balasore incident underscores the increasing tensions and violence over alleged religious conversions in the country.



The video of the Balasore incident has sparked outrage on social media, with calls for strict action against the perpetrators. The footage shows a man in a white shirt accusing the women of religious destruction, while others raise slogans glorifying Hinduism.

Local police have assured that measures are being taken to ensure justice for the victims and to restore harmony in the community.

