Massive cash haul in Odisha: Machines fill truck to count seized notes

Income Tax officials conducted a 10-day raid on Boudh Distilleries Private Limited, a liquor manufacturing company in Odisha. 36 machines and bank employees were used to count the seized cash.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 11:47 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

Biggest Income Tax Raid

You might have heard news about Income Tax Department raids in India. Photos of seized gold jewelry and crores of rupees often go viral. This was the biggest IT raid in the country's history, lasting 10 days. The amount seized will shock you. Here's a detailed account of the raid.

article_image2

Odisha IT Raid

India's biggest IT raid took place in Odisha, targeting Boudh Distilleries. The 10-day operation resulted in the seizure of ₹352 crore. Reports suggest a special scanning wheel was used to locate valuables buried underground.

article_image3

352 Crore Seized

Every corner of Boudh Distilleries was searched. 36 machines were brought in to count the cash. Bank employees were also employed for this task. Photos of the cash counting have gone viral.

article_image4

Odisha Raid

A special vehicle was arranged to transport the seized cash under tight security. The money is currently under the Income Tax Department's protection. The entire operation was documented.

article_image5

Boudh Distillery

The IT raid took place in August. The central government commended the officials involved. The raid was led by IT Investigation Officer S.K. Jha and Additional Director Gurpreet Singh.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru police arrest Gujarat based criminals for defrauding Meesho of Rs 5.5 crore vkp

Bengaluru police arrest Gujarat based criminals for defrauding Meesho of Rs 5.5 crore

Bengaluru: Outrage erupts over Panjurli god's portrayal with Minister Zameer Ahmed at Kannada Rajyotsava vkp

Bengaluru: Outrage erupts over Panjurli god's portrayal with Minister Zameer Ahmed at Kannada Rajyotsava

Sukhbir Badal fulfills Akal Takht's 'Tankhah' at Golden Temple with plaque around neck (WATCH) AJR

Sukhbir Badal fulfills Akal Takht's 'Tankhah' at Golden Temple with plaque around neck (WATCH)

Agartala Police take action against 4 cops, 7 people arrested over breach of premises of Bangladesh mission snt

Agartala: Police take action against 4 cops, 7 people arrested over breach of premises of Bangladesh mission

SHOCKING! Actor playing demon in Ramayana kills live pig, eats raw meat on stage in Odisha (WATCH) dmn

SHOCKING! Actor playing demon in Ramayana kills live pig, eats raw meat on stage in Odisha (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Dr. Devendra Chaukar: Redefining Excellence In Head And Neck Cancer Care With Advanced Treatment Modalities

Dr. Devendra Chaukar: Redefining Excellence In Head And Neck Cancer Care With Advanced Treatment Modalities

'Situation on knife edge, deeply concerning': UK MPs condemn attacks on Hindus, violence in Bangladesh (WATCH) shk

'Situation on knife edge, deeply concerning': UK MPs condemn attacks on Hindus, violence in Bangladesh (WATCH)

Narendra Modi government's scheme for Women to make life easier, to provide Solar stove; Check details ATG

Narendra Modi government's scheme for Women to make life easier, to provide Solar stove; Check details

Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history AJR

Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history

Uber Shikara Launches on Dal Lake Srinagar First Water Taxi Service in Asia anr

Uber Shikara: Asia's first water taxi service launched in Dal Lake

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon