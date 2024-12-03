Massive cash haul in Odisha: Machines fill truck to count seized notes

Income Tax officials conducted a 10-day raid on Boudh Distilleries Private Limited, a liquor manufacturing company in Odisha. 36 machines and bank employees were used to count the seized cash.

You might have heard news about Income Tax Department raids in India. Photos of seized gold jewelry and crores of rupees often go viral. This was the biggest IT raid in the country's history, lasting 10 days. The amount seized will shock you. Here's a detailed account of the raid.

India's biggest IT raid took place in Odisha, targeting Boudh Distilleries. The 10-day operation resulted in the seizure of ₹352 crore. Reports suggest a special scanning wheel was used to locate valuables buried underground.

Every corner of Boudh Distilleries was searched. 36 machines were brought in to count the cash. Bank employees were also employed for this task. Photos of the cash counting have gone viral.

A special vehicle was arranged to transport the seized cash under tight security. The money is currently under the Income Tax Department's protection. The entire operation was documented.

The IT raid took place in August. The central government commended the officials involved. The raid was led by IT Investigation Officer S.K. Jha and Additional Director Gurpreet Singh.

