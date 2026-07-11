Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the need for a capable navy at INS Mahendragiri's commissioning. He cited the navy's role in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, calling it a guardian of India's economic interests and a net security provider.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underscored the importance of the Indian Navy, stating that recent events have once again demonstrated the need for a capable and responsive navy for any nation. While addressing the commissioning ceremony of INS Mahendragiri at Visakhapatnam, the Defence Minister said, "Recent events have once again demonstrated how essential a capable and responsive navy is for any nation."

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Navy: Guardian of India's Economic Interests

On the Indian Navy's role during the West Asia conflict, Singh said, "After the conflict began in West Asia, the Indian Navy, through Operation Urja Suraksha, safely escorted 18 merchant vessels carrying essential cargo worth over 9,000 crore. This shows that our Navy is not just a fighting force but has also emerged as a strong guardian of India's economic interests."

India's Crucial Role in the Indo-Pacific

Defence Minister also said that, "Today the eyes of the entire world are on the Indo-Pacific region, and India has a crucial role to play in this part of the world. Our Prime Minister has articulated a vision for this region: MAHA SAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions)."

"We seek security and development for everyone in the region. India has emerged as a net security provider and a trusted partner across the Indo-Pacific. Time and again, our Navy has demonstrated that it is the region's most reliable partner. Whether it is conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations during natural disasters, taking action against maritime piracy, or safely evacuating Indian and friendly foreign nationals from countries in crisis, the Indian Navy has consistently served as both the first responder and the preferred security partner," he added.

Growing Self-Reliance in Defence

Highlighting India's growing self-reliance in the defence sector, Singh said, "Whenever we build an indigenous warship, we are not merely creating a new fighting platform. Our design expertise becomes more mature, our technological base grows stronger, and we develop a highly skilled workforce capable of building even more advanced warships for future generations."

Concluding his remarks, Singh said, "Constructing a warship is not just about building a ship; it also creates an entire industrial ecosystem around it. In the years ahead, we have numerous naval projects before us. Our goal is to make India a global hub for shipbuilding and maritime defence innovation. I am confident that, in the coming years, our country will establish a distinct identity among the world's leading nations in this field." (ANI)