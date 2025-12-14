Odisha's government has introduced a new policy offering a subsidy of up to Rs 6.5 crore to revive dormant cold stores. Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said more than one unit per subdivision is now possible to boost agri-logistics.

Odisha Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said that the state government has rolled out a policy for anyone who wants to revive their cold store, asserting that the state government would provide a subsidy of up to Rs 6.5 crores that can be availed after the entire paperwork process is over.

Speaking to reporters, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said, "Currently, we have 33 cold stores which are in operation. A lot of cold stores are lying dormant. The state government has now come out with a policy for anyone who wants to revive their cold store. Secondly, earlier we said that there should be one cold store per subdivision, but if there is demand for more than one cold store in a subdivision, we are willing to approve that. People have to apply online and application is processed and sanctioned. The government subsidy is up to Rs 6.5 crores and can be availed after the entire paperwork process is complete. And we are not delaying anywhere..."

Cold Storage Conclave and Future Plans

Deputy CM Deo attended and addressed the Cold Storage Conclave and Buyer-Seller Meet in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The conclave was organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in partnership with the Government of Odisha and the Agricultural Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (APICOL).

Deo emphasised the critical need for robust, innovative cold storage infrastructure to strengthen farmers' livelihoods and ensure food security in the state. The government plans to construct 58 new cold storage units across subdivisions, with an investment of Rs 252 crore, to reduce post-harvest losses and boost potato production.

The Deputy CM said that the state government will provide a maximum subsidy of Rs 6.5 crores for cold storage, and more than one cold storage unit per subdivision may be allowed if required. The event provided a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, cold storage operators, and agri-value chain stakeholders to explore solutions to accelerate Odisha's agri-logistics transformation. (ANI)