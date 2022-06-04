Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha reshuffle: All ministers resign, New cabinet to be sworn in on Sunday

    This comes a day after Odisha's ruling, Biju Janata Dal claimed a double triumph on Friday, winning all three Rajya Sabha seats without opposition and a by-poll to the Brajrajnagar assembly seat in Jharsuguda, district by a large margin.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bhubaneswar, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 6:22 PM IST

    All of Odisha's ministers resigned, allowing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to rearrange his government on Saturday. As per media reports, the new ministers will be sworn in at 12 pm on Sunday.

    This comes a day after Odisha's ruling, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) claimed a double triumph on Friday, winning all three Rajya Sabha seats without opposition and a by-poll to the Brajrajnagar assembly seat in Jharsuguda district by a large margin.

    Sulata Deo, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, and Sasmit Patra are the three-party candidates that were elected to the Rajya Sabha. Patra has been re-nominated, while Deo and Mangaraj are first-timers in the Rajya Sabha.

    They were elected without opposition because neither the BJP nor the Congress could file a candidate due to a lack of seats in the Assembly.

    In the 147-member house, the BJD has 113 members, while the opposition BJP and Congress have 22 and nine MLAs, respectively.

    BJD candidate Alaka Mohanty, on the same day, won the Brajrajnagar by-poll by a landslide margin of over 66,000 votes, defeating her nearest opponent, Congress veteran Kishore Patel. The margin in the Brajrajnagar by-poll has been the biggest in all of Odisha's by-polls since 2019.

    Following the Election Commission, BJP candidate Radharani Panda lost her deposit.
     

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 6:22 PM IST
