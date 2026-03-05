In Odisha's Keonjhar district, a wild elephant was rescued after falling into a deep well. Forest officials and fire service teams conducted a six-hour operation, using heavy machinery to dig a trench and break open the well's structure.

A dramatic wildlife rescue unfolded in Banajodi village of Keonjhar district, Odisha, after a wild elephant accidentally fell into a deep well while searching for food. The incident, which occurred under the Sadar Block Forest Department’s jurisdiction, saw coordinated efforts by forest officials and fire service teams to bring the distressed animal to safety.

Officials believe the elephant became separated from its herd and fell into the uncovered well late on a Wednesday night. On receiving the report, forest personnel quickly mobilised to the site, joined by a JCB machine and emergency responders to begin the complex rescue operation.

Given the considerable depth of the well, rescuers first dug a ten-foot trench to provide access, then carefully pumped water out to facilitate the extraction. At one point, the well’s structure had to be partially broken open with heavy machinery so that the enormous animal could be safely lifted out.

After nearly six hours of persistent effort, the elephant was finally freed and made its way back toward the nearby forest. The rescue drew relief from local villagers, many of whom had gathered to watch the operation unfold.

However, the ordeal was not without consequences. Upon its release, the elephant caused panic on a village road, knocking over objects in its path and injuring three residents, who were subsequently admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

The successful rescue underscores the dedication and skill of wildlife and forest department teams, as well as the challenges they face in responding to animal emergencies in human-wildlife interface areas.

