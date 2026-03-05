Congress MP Jairam Ramesh called Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha a 'leadership coup' and 'betrayal'. Kumar confirmed his nomination, assuring full support for the new government after winning his fifth election in 2025.

Congress Alleges 'Leadership Coup' in Bihar

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday alleged that a "leadership coup" has taken place in Bihar, "betraying" the mandate of the people, as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar confirmed that he will file a nomination for the Rajya Sabha election.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said, "What the Indian National Congress had been saying often during the Bihar election campaign has now come to pass. A leadership coup and regime change orchestrated by G2 has taken place. It is, in many ways, a huge betrayal of the mandate of the people."

Nitish Kumar Confirms Rajya Sabha Nomination

Nitish Kumar has confirmed that he will be heading to the Rajya Sabha and will file his nomination in the current cycle of elections. The 75-year-old further said that the new Cabinet would have his full support.

"I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Bihar's Longest-Serving Chief Minister

This comes after Nitish Kumar won his fifth election in 2025 as the NDA secured two-third majority in the state and took oath for the 10th time. He is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister.

A Chequered Political Career

Kumar has had a chequered political career. He entered politics as a member of the Janata Dal, becoming an MLA in 1985. Kumar and George Fernandes then formed the Samata Party in 1994. In 1996 he was elected to the Lok Sabha and served as a Union Minister in the Vajpayee government. In 2005, the NDA won a majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

In the 2010 state elections, the governing coalition won re-election in a landslide. In June 2013, Kumar broke with the BJP, forming a coalition with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress. In 2014, he was replaced by Jitan Ram Manjhi, but returned to the position in 2015 leading the Mahagathbandhan to victory later that year.

In 2017, Kumar broke with the RJD and returned to the NDA, leading another coalition with the BJP; at the 2020 state elections. In August 2022, Kumar left the NDA, rejoining the Mahagathbandhan. In January 2024, Kumar left the Mahagathbandhan once again and rejoined the NDA Assembly, and Kumar became chief minister, heading a coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He then won the 2025 election by a landslide. (ANI)