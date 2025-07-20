A 15-year-old girl who was set on fire by miscreants in Puri, Odisha, is being airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment. She sustained 70% burns and is currently stable, according to AIIMS Bhubaneswar officials.

Bhubaneswar: The 15-year-old girl who was allegedly set on fire by miscreants at Balanga in Puri was brought out of AIIMS Bhubaneswar and was being airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment on Sunday.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Confirms Patient Is Stable for Transfer

Prof.(DR.) Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said that the girl is currently stable and will be shifted by a special chartered flight.

"She is stabilised. It's safe to transfer the patient. She will be shifted by a special chartered flight. The patient will go there. It has already been communicated to AIIMS Delhi," Biswas told ANI.

Odisha CM Orders Immediate Airlift Following Doctors’ Advice

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said that the state government will airlift the minor girl, who was set on fire by miscreants in Puri, to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care as per the advice of the doctors. The victim is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar with 70 per cent burns.

"We are reviewing the situation. The state government is prepared to shift her to Delhi AIIMS for advanced treatment if needed. Although the victim has suffered up to 70% burns, she is still able to speak. I have spoken to the hospital director....she will be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS as per the advice of the doctors," CM Majhi said.

He further said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident.

"Whoever is responsible will be caught. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident and to determine whether any conspiracy was involved. The government will ensure strict punishment under the law," he added.

BJD Slams BJP Over Rising Crimes Against Women in Odisha

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Chief Naveen Patnaik has severely criticised the ruling BJP government in the state, saying that such incidents against women are now being reported almost daily across Odisha.

The incident took place under the Balanda police station in the Nimapada block of Puri.

The incident has come into light a few days after the self-immolation case of a female student at Balasore's FM (Auto) college.

The victim had attempted self-immolation on July 12 on the college campus, sustaining over 90 per cent burn injuries, and succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14.