Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida met Union Women & Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi at a departmental summit in New Delhi. The event aims to boost Centre-State coordination on nutrition, child protection, and women's empowerment.

Odisha Dy CM Attends National WCD Summit

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Women & Child Development Minister Pravati Parida met Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi in New Delhi during the Ministry’s two-day Departmental Summit on October 8–9. The summit brings together ministers and senior officials from states and Union Territories to strengthen Centre-State coordination in women and child development. The discussions focus on improving nutrition and early childhood education through Anganwadi Centres, strengthening child protection systems, ensuring women’s safety and enhancing women’s empowerment initiatives. The Deputy CM participation underscores Odisha’s commitment to sharing its experiences and innovations while learning from best practices across States and UTs, with a focus on translating policy interventions into measurable improvements in the lives of women and children, an official statement said.

PM Modi to Address Concluding Session

PM Modi will participate in the valedictory session of the Departmental Summit on Women and Child Development on October 9, 2026 at around 4:30 PM at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. The two-day Departmental Summit, being held on October 8-9, 2026, will witness the participation of political leadership and officials dealing with the women and child development sector from all States. It is the second in the series of Departmental Summits envisioned by the Prime Minister to strengthen cooperative federalism, foster collective ownership of national priorities, and accelerate outcomes through closer Centre-State collaboration. (ANI)