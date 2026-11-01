President Droupadi Murmu concluded her Maharashtra visit after launching the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela 2027. She is now traveling to Kurukshetra to attend Haryana's 60th anniversary celebrations and a centennial tribute ceremony.

President Murmu Concludes Maharashtra Visit

President Droupadi Murmu departed from Nashik on Saturday after concluding her visit to Maharashtra, with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeing her off. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, State Minister Jaykumar Rawal and other dignitaries were also present. In a post on X, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said, "Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and CM Devendra Fadnavis seeing off Honourable President Smt. Droupadi Murmu as she departs from Nashik. DCM Eknath Shinde, DCM Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Minister Jaykumar Rawal and other dignitaries were present."

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela 2027 Initiatives

President Murmu visited Maharashtra on October 31, during which she performed the puja of the Dwajasthambha and Pavitra Dhwaja at Ramkund in Nashik and hoisted the Dharmdhwaj to mark the beginning of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Mahakumbh Mela 2027. According to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, she also unveiled the theme song 'Har Har Gange', launched the official website of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority and released a special postage stamp. She also attended the Maha Godavari Aarti and prayed for the progress and well-being of all.

Upcoming Engagements in Haryana

On November 1, President Murmu is scheduled to attend the Hirak Jayanti celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the formation of Haryana in Kurukshetra. She will also attend a festival commemorating the centenary of the sacrifice of Swami Shraddhanand Ji at Gurukul Kurukshetra.

Reflections on Bastar Dussehra

Earlier, on October 23, the President attended and addressed a public programme in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, on the occasion of Bastar Dussehra. Addressing the gathering, she described Bastar Dussehra as a symbol of Chhattisgarh's cultural pride and collective faith. She said the participation of the entire community in the festival was extraordinary and that its various rituals fostered a sense of connection and kinship among different sections of society. (ANI)