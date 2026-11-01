Priyanka Gandhi inspects the Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc rally. Rahul Gandhi urges attendees to support local traders during the festive season, dismissing BJP concerns about business disruptions in Delhi.

Priyanka Gandhi Inspects Preparations for INDIA Bloc Rally

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inspected preparations for the upcoming INDIA bloc mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. Meanwhile, ahead of the rally, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on October 31, urged protesters attending the November 1 INDIA bloc mega rally to support Delhi traders on the festive occasion of Diwali. In a post on X, Gandhi emphasised that the INDIA bloc rally will not financially harm traders. The Congress leader accused the BJP of spreading rumours of the rally disrupting business among the trader community in Delhi. While extending his greetings for Diwali, the Congress leader declared that lakhs of march participants would buy goods directly from traders' shops on the day of the rally.

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Trader Concerns

"Namaskar, Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season. The time of Diwali, Chhath, and Bhai Dooj has arrived. I want those lakhs of people coming to Delhi from outside to support the traders here. Protest, march, hold rallies, and along with that, do a little shopping too - it will benefit the traders. I know the rally will not harm the traders. The BJP is scared, that's why it's spreading rumors. But let's do both. Tomorrow there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will buy goods from the small shops of our traders. Much love to all of you. Happy Diwali. Jai Hind," said Gandhi.

Context and Participation Details

Gandhi's remarks came after the Chamber of Trade and Industry and the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association requested Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to defer the INDIA bloc's November 1 mega rally at Ramlila Maidan. The INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, has planned a mega rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Multiple parties have extended support for the planned November 1 rally, including parties from the southern states. Multiple Chief Ministers and Congress leaders from various states are also expected to participate in the rally. (ANI)