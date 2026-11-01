Indian Navy ship INS Kesari experienced water ingress while berthed at the Visakhapatnam dockyard. Officials report no injuries or casualties, with pumping operations currently ongoing to stabilize the warship.

Water Ingress Incident on INS Kesari

An incident of water ingress occurred aboard naval ship INS Kesari on Saturday afternoon in Visakhapatnam. 'Water ingress' here refers to the unwanted entry of water into the ship. In a post on X, the Indian Navy said that the tank landing ship was berthed at the Naval Dockyard at the time of the incident. However, no injuries or loss of life were reported from the incident. Operations to pump out the water are currently underway.

"An incident of water ingress occurred onboard INS Kesari this afternoon while the ship was berthed at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. No injuries or loss of life have been reported. Operations to pump out the water are currently underway," said the Indian Navy. Further details are awaited.

Ship Specifications and Capabilities

Commissioned on April 5, 2008, INS Kesari is a tank landing vessel of the Shardul class, which was constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers. Spanning 125 metres in length, the warship is engineered primarily for amphibious warfare, troop transport, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)