The Indian Army's Spear Corps held a mega medical camp in Tripura's Unakoti district, providing essential health services and medicines to over 400 residents in remote areas under their ongoing Operation Samaritan community outreach mission.

Indian Army Spear Corps Organises Medical Camp in Tripura

November 1 (ANI): The Spear Corps of the Indian Army organised a mega medical camp at Ledrai Dewan High School in Machmara, Unakoti district, Tripura, on Saturday under Operation Samaritan, reaffirming its commitment to healthcare and community welfare in remote areas.

Collaborative Healthcare Efforts

The medical camp was organised in collaboration with the Machmara Primary Health Centre (PHC) and the District Health and Family Welfare Society of Unakoti district. A joint team of Indian Army doctors and civilian medical professionals provided specialised healthcare services to residents of remote and underserved areas.

Medical Services and Beneficiaries

The medical team included specialist doctors, including an orthopaedic specialist and a physician, along with laboratory technicians, nursing staff and other medical personnel. More than 400 beneficiaries received medical consultations, diagnostic services and prescribed medicines during the camp. The beneficiaries included residents of remote rural areas, ex-servicemen (ESMs), Veer Naris and next of kin (NoKs) of armed forces personnel.

The camp provided general health check-ups, orthopaedic evaluations, consultations for acute and chronic illnesses, basic diagnostic tests and health screenings. Essential medicines, paediatric syrups, nutritional supplements, antiseptics and ointments were also distributed among patients in need.

Awareness and Community Engagement

In addition to medical services, awareness sessions were conducted to educate participants about personal hygiene, seasonal disease prevention, proper nutrition and the management of lifestyle-related diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian Army representatives reiterated that the Spear Corps remains committed to bridging healthcare gaps in remote areas and strengthening the bond of mutual trust and respect between the Armed Forces and the civilian population.

Local community leaders, ex-servicemen and residents expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army and the district health authorities for bringing specialised medical services closer to their homes. The initiative reflects the Indian Army's continued commitment to nation-building and community development through civic action programmes and outreach initiatives, alongside its responsibility to safeguard national security in the northeastern region.