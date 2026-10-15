Tripura CM Manik Saha said various programmes under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan have been taken up to mark PM Modi's 25 years of public service. A special Rangoli event was held to spread the message of national solidarity, patriotism, and social duty.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that, keeping in mind the glorious and historic chapter of 25 years of public service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various programmes have been taken up under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan since September 17. He said that efforts have been made to spread the message of public service, national consciousness and social responsibility through this programme across the country.

Rangoli Programme for National Solidarity

As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a special@DrManikSaha2was organised today at the Ujjayanta Palace premises in Agartala. The main objective of this programme was to spread the message of national solidarity, patriotism, social responsibility and public service through the colourful designs of Rangoli. Chief Minister was present as the chief guest at the programme.

The Chief Minister said that, keeping in mind the idea of 'Jan Seva Hi Rashtra Seva', various public welfare schemes of the Central and State Governments are being presented to the common people through Rangoli. “Besides, one of the objectives of this programme is to increase public awareness about the goal and dream of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.

The Chief Minister praised the initiative and creativity of the women participating in making Rangoli. He said that such programmes play an important role in awakening the spirit of service, patriotism and unity among people from all walks of life.

Programme Expansion Across Tripura

“This programme is being organised at the state level as well as in the districts of the state. In addition, plans have been made to organise this programme in 58 blocks of the state in phases. This programme will also be held in various blocks of the state from October 15,” he said.

Dignitaries Present

The programme showcased various government welfare initiatives and national development ideas through Rangoli. The programme convener and prominent social worker Ajanta Bhattacharya delivered the welcome address.

Also present at the programme were Mayor and MLA of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumdar, Acting Sabhadhipati of West Tripura Zilla Parishad Bishwajit Shil, Secretary of the ICA Department Kiran Gitte, Vice Chairman of the State-Level Cultural Advisory Committee Subrata Chakraborty, social worker Ajanta Bhattacharya, social worker Asim Bhattacharya, and others. (ANI)