West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh has termed this year's Durga Puja a 'puja of change,' highlighting increased government support for 58,000 organisers. He noted the festive atmosphere and commented on former CM Mamata Banerjee's participation.

West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Thursday stated that Durga Puja is being celebrated as a "puja of change" this year, highlighting historic arrangements and extensive government support for the state's biggest festival. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "This time Durga Puja is also being celebrated as a puja of change. Historic arrangements are being made. The government is assisting the puja organisers. The previous government used to provide financial assistance to only 45,000 puja organisers, but this time assistance is being provided to 58,000 organisers. There is great enthusiasm among people in every village. The government itself has also created a festive atmosphere..."

"The people of Bengal are happy, and this time the form of the puja is completely different. It is evident from watching that Durga Puja is Bengal's biggest festival," he added.

Ghosh on Mamata Banerjee

Reacting to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement regarding Durga Puja, Ghosh remarked, "...She was not invited to any puja... She should also participate in the Puja..."

Thematic Pandals Grip Kolkata

Meanwhile, the Durga Puja festivities have already begun gathering momentum across Kolkata, with several grand puja pandals opening their doors to the public and drawing sizeable crowds. Organisers have once again turned to distinctive themes to make their celebrations stand out, transforming pandals into immersive experiences inspired by art, culture, heritage and contemporary ideas.

Kolkata and its surrounding areas are known for their distinctive range of Bengali sweets, which form an important part of festivals, family gatherings and celebrations. Through its presentation, the Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandals seeks to bring this culinary legacy into focus at a time when food preferences are evolving.

Durga Puja is celebrated across West Bengal with elaborate pandals that often draw inspiration from history, art, social issues and cultural traditions. These installations provide organisers with an opportunity to highlight local heritage and familiar traditions through creative themes. (ANI)