Odisha districts on alert for cyclone Asani: The latest updates

An alert has been issued in 18 districts of Odisha, including Puri and Cuttack in the wake of a cyclonic storm forming over the Bay of Bengal.

An alert has been issued in 18 districts of Odisha, including Puri and Cuttack in the wake of a cyclonic storm forming over the Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic storm triggered by the low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to reach the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts on May 10, causing heavy rains in the east coast states.

By Saturday evening, the low-pressure area may intensify into a depression, and then into a cyclonic storm by Sunday evening. When it does turn into a cyclone, it will be named Asani which in Sinhalese means wrath. Sri Lanka has given the name Asani.

In its bulletin on Friday, the India Meteorological Department said that the low-pressure area may move northwestwards and evolve into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by the evening of May 7 evening. It will further develop into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal by May 8 evening.

It is expected to continue to move northwestwards and reach west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on May 10.

An alert has been issued in 18 Odisha districts, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

The weather agency issued a heavy rainfall warning for four districts of Odisha on May 10. These include the districts of Puri, Ganjam, Khordha and Jagatsinghpur on May 10.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said arrangements are being made to ensure no loss of life and property. As many as 17 teams of the National Disaster Relief Force, 20 teams of state disaster relief force and 175 fire services teams have been put on high alert.

Jena further said that the focus was to ensure that the supply chain system was intact amid evacuation and restoration operations. There have been joint meetings involving telecom companies, energy, agriculture and food and civil supplies departments

The Special Relief Commissioner said fishermen at sea have been told to return to the coast by May 8. He also advised people not to venture into the sea after Sunday. The Coast Guard and Indian Navy are on high alert in this regard.