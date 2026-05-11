A chilling murder in Odisha’s Nayagarh has triggered outrage and fear after a man was allegedly hacked to death and both his hands were chopped off, police said on Monday.

A chilling murder in Odisha’s Nayagarh has triggered outrage and fear after a man was allegedly hacked to death and both his hands were chopped off, police said on Monday. The victim, identified as Ajit Kumar Sahu, was reportedly ambushed by a group of unidentified assailants in the district earlier in the morning. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

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Locals allege that the murder may be linked to the powerful stone mining mafia operating in the region. A friend of the deceased, who reportedly witnessed the assault, claimed that the attackers were associated with the illegal mining network.

Police teams rushed to the crime scene soon after receiving information about the murder and launched an intensive investigation to uncover the motive behind the attack. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination as officers continue efforts to identify and trace all those involved in the crime.

Public anger erupted soon after the incident, with aggrieved residents staging a road blockade and demanding swift action against the killers. The protest brought traffic movement to a halt as tensions escalated in the area.

“We have detained two suspects. All those involved in the crime would be arrested. The motive is being investigated,” a senior police officer said.