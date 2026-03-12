Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi wrote to WB CM Mamata Banerjee over protocol lapses during President Murmu's visit. The issue led to a political clash between PM Modi and Banerjee, who denied her government's involvement in the event's arrangements.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has written a formal letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing serious concerns regarding alleged protocol lapses during President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit to West Bengal. In his letter, Odisha CM wrote, 'The incident cast an avoidable shadow on the image of Bengal, a land known for its culture, civility and respect for democratic institutions."

Political Flashpoint Erupts

The issue triggered a sharp political confrontation on March 8, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee exchanging remarks over the alleged lapses during President Murmu's visit to attend a Santhal tribal cultural programme in West Bengal on March 7, turning it into a major flashpoint ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Addressing a public event in the national capital on International Women's Day, PM Modi accused the Trinamool Congress government of showing "gross disrespect" towards the President during her recent visit to attend a Santhal tribal cultural programme in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee Refutes Allegations

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed President Droupadi Murmu's complaints with the state government over mismanagement at the tribal conference during her visit yesterday, stating that the Trinamool Congress did not manage the event and that she was at a Dharna "fighting for the people."

The CM's remarks come after President Murmu publicly expressed disappointment with the West Bengal government over the arrangements made for the event yesterday. President Murmu also expressed concern over the absence of representatives of the state government during her visit. Addressing a gathering during her ongoing protest here, Mamata Banerjee said, "You said that we didn't honour her [President Murmu]? Our Mayor was present there. I was at the dharna; how could I have left it? Before the dharna started, I was not aware of the program. I am fighting the battle of the people here. I am fighting for their voting rights."

Blame Shifted to Airport Authority

Further addressing the allegations against the TMC governemnt over lapses in the protocol during the President's visit, the CM said, "The West Bengal Government was not involved in any capacity. I cross-checked the washroom-related issue that was highlighted. The matter is under the jurisdiction of the Airport Authority of India. The green room was set up by the organisers. HM Amit Shah also held a meeting there a few days ago. The area doesn't belong to us. It belongs to the Airport Authority of India. If anything has gone wrong, it is their failure. So, don't blame us. We give full respect to the chair. We respect the Constitution like our mother. Just because polls are coming, you blamed us since you targeted Bengal. Why?" she stated.

President Murmu Expresses Disappointment

A report has been sought regarding the failure to follow the prescribed protocol for receiving the President, last-minute changes in the venue of the International Santal Conference, route changes, and other logistical arrangements during her visit.

On March 7, President Droupadi Murmu voiced disappointment over the arrangements made for the 9th International Santal Conference, questioning the choice of venue and expressing sadness that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the event. She also remarked on the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The President questioned the choice of venue for the event and said she felt saddened that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the programme. She also remarked on the absence of Mamata Banerjee at the conference.

The President also commented on the absence of the state leadership, saying that it is customary for senior state officials to be present during a presidential visit. "If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not," Murmu said, referring to Banerjee. (ANI)