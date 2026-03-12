TVK chief Vijay slammed the DMK government for failing to maintain law and order in Tamil Nadu. Citing recent crimes against women and children, he called the government 'irresponsible' and said people are waiting to send them home.

Vijay Slams 'Failed' DMK Government on Public Safety

Recent incidents of crime in Tamil Nadu, from attacks on infants to assaults on elderly women, have prompted TVK chief Vijay to accuse the state government of failing to maintain public safety, saying that people are now "waiting to send home the irresponsible, failed DMK government."

Addressing Chief Minister MK Stalin in a post on X, Vijay, on Thursday, questioned whether the ruling party's priority lies in preserving the DMK alliance or protecting women and children in the state. "Chief Minister sir, who is solely focused on preserving your DMK alliance, where is the safety for women and girl children in Tamil Nadu?" Vijay posted on X. "The people of Tamil Nadu are waiting to send home this irresponsible, failed DMK government that has neglected its duty in maintaining law and order and providing safety to women," the post added.

Cites Spate of Violent Crimes

He further highlighted the multiple incidents of crime which have been reported on in recent days, including the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Thoothukudi, and the sexual assault of a 14-year-old near Maduranthakam. He also said that from common citizens to politicians, no one is safe, highlighting the recent attack on political leaders, such as petrol bombs hurled at Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram. "The news that a 17-year-old girl in Vellathikulam, Thoothukudi district, who had gone to relieve herself in a natural spot, was subjected to brutality, his body hacked into pieces, and recovered as a corpse, is enough to send shivers down one's heart. Because of this, her parents and the people of that area are engaged in a major protest," Vijay wrote on X.

Following the alleged murder and alleged sexual assault of the girl, the parents have launched a protest at the Kurukkusalai-Kulathur, claiming that police inaction led to their daughter's death. The parents have demanded action against the police officers and an immediate arrest of the culprits. He further put into the light the murder of an elderly couple, with a 60-year-old woman being sexually assaulted too.

Highlights Widespread Safety Lapses

Apart from violent crime, Vijay said that even food safety in schools is not upto the standard, highlighting that atleast 43 students fell ill in Coimbatore after a lizard fell in the food. Talking about the attack on Karti Chidambaram's office, he added, "An attack with a petrol bomb on the office of Congress leader P. Chidambaram, the alliance partner of DMK, and his son, MP Karti Chidambaram... And so, within just the last one and a half weeks, negligence in safety and countless incidents of violence have occurred," he said.

Political Climate Ahead of Elections

The Tamil Nadu elections are set to happen in April or May, with all political parties gearing up to prepare for campaigning. Both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the DMK-led alliance (with Congress) have almost finalised the seat-sharing arrangement. TVK itself is likely set to contest its poll debut independently.

In the 2021 elections, the DMK-led alliance secured a major victory by winning 159 seats, with the DMK becoming the single largest party by 133 seats, crossing the halfway mark on its own. The AIADMK had secured 60 seats, while their alliance partner, the BJP, secured 4. (ANI)