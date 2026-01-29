Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a BJP meeting to review organisational preparedness and implementation of central schemes. He also highlighted Western Odisha's role as a development engine at an event where major industrial investments were secured.

CM Majhi Reviews Organisational Preparedness

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Thursday, in the presence of State BJP President Manmohan Samal, held a review meeting to assess organisational preparedness aimed at strengthening the party's outreach structure ahead of key political engagements at party headquarters in Bhubaneswar. The Chief Minister also focused on ensuring the effective implementation of Central government schemes at the grassroots level across every panchayat in the state. State Ministers, all BJP MLAs, and senior party leaders attended the meeting and emphasised the need for coordinated efforts, effective governance delivery, and robust organisational preparedness across Odisha.

Western Odisha Hailed as Core Engine of Development

Earlier, Majhi said that Western Odisha is no longer the "next frontier" of growth; it is a core engine of Odisha's development, while addressing the Industrialists of Raipur, Ranchi and Rourkela at the 25th edition of Enterprise Odisha 2026 at Rourkela on Wednesday. Projects worth Rs 8,884 crore were inaugurated and grounded during the occasion, leading to the generation of 6,832 employment opportunities. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and investment intent totalling Rs 52,026 crore were secured, with an employment potential of 20,427. Marking a major boost to the region's industrial momentum, according to a press release.

Major Investments and Projects Unveiled

The event marked the inauguration of 11 industrial projects with an investment of Rs 5,708 crore, generating employment for 4,183 persons. This was followed by the grounding of 9 projects worth Rs 3,176 crore, creating employment for 2,649 persons. The event was also graced by Minister for Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education, Sampad Chandra Swain; Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Home and Information & Public Relations Department, Hemant Sharma IAS; Chairperson, CII; distinguished industrialists and investors; representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII); policymakers; MSME entrepreneurs; startup founders; women entrepreneurs; and senior government officials. Leading companies such as Tata Steel, Raipur forging, MCL, JSW, Vedanta, Dalmia Cement, SAIL, AMNS, and the Rourkela Chamber of Commerce, among others, participated in the event. More than 500 people gathered to witness this significant moment in the industrial growth journey of Western Odisha. (ANI)