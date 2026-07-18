Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi hailed Skyroot's Vikram-1 launch as a milestone, crediting PM Modi's leadership. The successful mission marks India's first privately developed orbital rocket launch, making it the 3rd country with this capability.

CM Majhi Hails Historic Launch

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hailed Skyroot's successful Vikram-1 launch saying it reflects the extraordinary capabilities of our scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs, empowered by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, CM Majhi said, "The launch of Vikram-1 marks a defining milestone in India's space journey and a proud testament to the growing strength of our innovation ecosystem. As India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, it reflects the extraordinary capabilities of our scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs, empowered by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi and transformative space sector reforms. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the entire @SkyrootA team on this historic mission. Coming 46 years after the launch of SLV-3, Vikram-1 is a fitting tribute to India's pioneering space legacy while opening new frontiers in advanced technology, private enterprise and commercial space exploration. May this achievement inspire a new generation of innovators and further elevate India's position in the global space sector," he said.

The launch of Vikram-1 marks a defining milestone in India's space journey and a proud testament to the growing strength of our innovation ecosystem. As India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, it reflects the extraordinary capabilities of our scientists,… pic.twitter.com/xt5IC6PBWb — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) July 18, 2026

'Mission Aagaman' Achieves Orbit

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 successfully reached orbit, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket. The rocket completed its final burn and injected its payloads into a nearly 450-km orbit, making India the third country in the world with private orbital launch capability. The mission, named "Mission Aagaman", was executed from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The 24-metre carbon-composite rocket completed all planned flight stages, including stage separations and the firing of its Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM).

Vikram-1 Rocket Specifications

The Vikram-1 rocket, powered by three solid-fuel stages and a liquid orbital adjustment module, is designed to deploy payloads up to 350 kg into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Unique Payloads Onboard

The maiden flight carried multiple payloads, including the "Diamond Lotus", a lab-grown diamond from Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds. Among the payloads on Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 is something truly special--a handwritten postcard from PM Modi with the words, "Vande Mataram." It travels to space alongside handwritten messages from the Skyroot team, investors, policymakers, and well-wishers across the globe, making Mission Aagaman a celebration carried by many hands and shared by millions. (ANI)