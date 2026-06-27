Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has dismissed newly recruited officer Bhimasen Tudu from service following his arrest in a criminal case. The CM also suspended four other officials, including a director, over errors found in school textbooks.

Officer Dismissed Over Criminal Case

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has dismissed newly recruited Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service (OT&AS) officer Bhimasen Tudu from government service after he was arrested in connection with a criminal case during his training period.

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According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Tudu has also been declared ineligible for any future government employment.

The officer, who had recently joined the OT&AS, had remained absent from his induction training since June 4. He also did not appear for the final examination conducted at the Madhusudan Das Regional Academy of Financial Management (MDRAFM).

During this period, Tudu was arrested by Baranga Police in connection with a death case and was subsequently remanded to judicial custody. The state government said that as the officer remained in police custody for more than 48 hours in a criminal case, action was taken in accordance with the applicable service rules, leading to his dismissal from government service.

Officials Suspended Over Textbook Errors

Meanwhile, CM Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered the suspension of former Director of Teachers Training and SCERT, Manoj Padhi, along with three Assistant Directors, following the submission of a committee report on errors in school textbooks, a statement released on Saturday said. The committee, constituted under the chairmanship of the Development Commissioner to examine textbook errors, submitted its report to the Chief Minister, based on which action was initiated against officials found responsible for the lapses, it added. Besides Manoj Padhi, Assistant Directors Pralipta Mishra, Dilip Kumar Sahu and Bharati Tudu have been placed under suspension, it added.