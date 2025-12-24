A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Odisha's Bhadrak, sparking outrage, protests, and demolition of the accused's house. Authorities assure strict action and ₹10 lakh compensation.

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, triggering widespread outrage as locals demolished the accused’s house, police said on Wednesday. One person has been arrested from Jagatsinghpur district, Bhadrak Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rout confirmed.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for the victim’s family and directed officials to ensure proper investigation and the “strictest possible punishment” for the accused under the law.

A Day That Turned Tragic

The girl left for school on Tuesday morning but did not return home in the afternoon, prompting her family to file a missing person complaint. Hours later, locals discovered her body near a bush in Baligaon under Chandbali police station limits. She was found lying in a pool of blood.

Her father alleged that the child had been raped and murdered before her body was dumped.

BJD’s Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray condemned the incident, while angry locals staged protests in Chandbali and BJD workers demonstrated outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhubaneswar.

Public Anger and Protests

As news of the crime spread, locals took to the streets on Tuesday night. Protests intensified on Wednesday morning, with road blockades at multiple locations in Chandbali. Demonstrators also gheraoed the local police station demanding swift justice.

When the accused was identified, enraged locals stormed his house in Rampalli village and demolished it.

"Police arrested the prime accused within 24 hours of the incident," said SP Manoj Kumar Rout, adding that he has been personally monitoring the case. Heavy deployment of security forces has been made in the area, with the SP appealing to people not to take the law into their own hands.

Government Response

The Chief Minister’s Office, in a post on X, said: "Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed profound grief over the unprecedented incident at Chandbali in Bhadrak district and offered prayers for the departed soul's eternal peace."

It added: "The Hon'ble Chief Minister has directed that the incident be properly investigated and the culprits be awarded the severest possible punishment in accordance with the law, while announcing assistance of 10 lakh rupees from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the next of kin of the victim."

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also oversees the Women and Child Development Department, said: "The accused involved in the Chandbali case was swiftly arrested. The government is working to prevent such heinous crimes. Social awareness must also be created."

Law Minister Pritihiviraj Harichandan added: "Under the BJP government, accused in such cases are arrested within 48-72 hours. No accused is able to escape arrest. We have full faith that the police will do justice in the Chandbali incident as well."

DIG (Eastern Range) Pinak Mishra confirmed that a post-mortem is underway and a scientific team is collecting evidence. "We will take the case to its logical conclusion," he said.

Naveen Patnaik Reacts

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, in an X post, described the incident as "utterly heinous", saying it "has shaken civilised society to its core." He highlighted that the rising number of such crimes in Odisha, coupled with "the government's utter inaction," has left people shaken and terrified.

He added that Odisha’s reputation, once known for women’s safety and strong law and order, is now being tarnished globally.

"While women's safety in the state has deteriorated, the BJP government's indifference is astonishing everyone. Why is the government dragging its feet in taking exemplary steps to ensure a safe environment for all? How many more innocent lives must be lost before the government wakes up? Odisha's mothers and sisters want safety, not the empty fireworks of the double-engine government's false promises," the BJD president said.

Before the situation escalates further, Naveen Patnaik urged the government to act proactively and enforce strict security measures.

Odisha Congress leaders, speaking at a press conference, strongly criticised the BJP government over rising crimes against women and demanded that the party’s state president, Manmohan Samal, issue a statement on the Chandbali incident. Samal had been the BJP candidate from the Chandbali assembly segment in the 2024 elections.

The victim’s father alleged that his daughter was raped, murdered, and her body dumped in a bush.

Locals also pointed to roadside shops set up on encroached land, claiming that the sale of liquor and other intoxicants had contributed to a rise in crime in the area. Responding to the concerns, police have begun clearing the encroachments, SP Manoj Kumar Rout confirmed.

Local Tahsildar Bhabatosh Mallik added that the unauthorised shops were being evicted from the encroached lands.