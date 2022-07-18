Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha bandh on July 19 over BJB girl student’s death; all about it

    Vehicles will be driven off the road as a result of the demonstrations. The bandh will also have an impact on rail service. As part of the protest, the organisation has also pushed business owners to close their doors.

    Odisha bandh on July 19 over BJB girl student s death all about it gcw
    Odisha, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 6:52 PM IST

    The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) and its student branch, the Navnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS), have declared Odisha Bandh on July 19, 2022. The group has chosen to observe the bandh in order to demand justice for BJB College student Ruchika Mohanty, who reportedly committed suicide.

    Vehicles will be driven off the road as a result of the demonstrations. The bandh will also have an impact on rail service. As part of the protest, the organisation has also pushed business owners to close their doors. Meanwhile, the Congress, as well as various commercial and social organisations, have expressed their support for the group.

    NNKS convenor Akshaya Kumar has encouraged political leaders to attend the rally in support of the bandh call. Even several days after the girl's murder, the farmer leader claimed that authorities had received no leads in the case.

    "Police have ruled out ragging as the cause of the girl's suicide, despite the fact that she indicated it in her suicide note. Police violently pulled up the deceased's mother when she was seated on a dharna. On moral grounds, the hostel warden and supervisor should quit," stated NNKS convenor.

    Ruchika, from Athagarh in Cuttack district, was discovered dead on a bed inside the college's hostel room with a rope around her neck on July 2.

    A note, possibly written by Ruchika, was discovered near the body. According to the message, she was depressed as a result of being regularly ragged and abused by three of her superiors. According to the message, the trio is to blame for the death. However, the deceased has not disclosed the pupils' identities.

