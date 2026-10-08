46 girl students at a residential school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj fell ill after dinner. While some are hospitalized, others are being treated at the hostel. The district administration has launched an inquiry into the incident.

Forty-six girl students fell ill after having dinner and going to sleep at Mantri SSD Girls High School under Badasahi block in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday night, prompting the district administration to order an inquiry into the incident.

According to the administration, eight students are undergoing treatment at Mantri Health Centre, while 11 are receiving treatment at Badasahi Group Health Centre. The remaining 27 students are being treated at the school hostel.

Mayurbhanj ADM Netrananda Mallick said the district administration received information about the incident on Thursday and that the district Collector immediately visited the school. “We received this information today, and the Collector immediately visited the school; the district administration is fully aware of the situation. The students are currently undergoing treatment, and there are no major issues; I believe the matter will be resolved following a proper inquiry,” Mallick told ANI.

He said the government had issued instructions to all districts to ensure hygienic conditions with regard to food and other aspects. “The government has issued categorical instructions to all districts to ensure hygienic conditions regarding food and other aspects. The matter is currently under investigation, and it will be resolved once the inquiry report is received,” the ADM said.

Baripada District Collector Hemakanta Say has ordered an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the students falling ill. The probe will also focus on ensuring the recovery of all affected students, according to the information provided. The exact cause of the illness is yet to be established and is expected to be known after completion of the inquiry. “The probe will determine the exact reason why 46 students fell ill and will focus on ensuring that all the girls recover their health as quickly as possible. The real cause will become clear only after the inquiry is completed,” the Collector said.

Health officials are treating the affected girls at the school, while the investigation will determine whether the illness was linked to the food consumed by the students.

A History of Similar Incidents in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj has witnessed several similar incidents involving students at residential schools and hostels in recent months.

In April 2026, more than 100 students of Kakabandha Ashram School in Rasgovindpur block fell ill after consuming stale fermented rice (pakhala), mashed potatoes and other items that were not on the authorised menu. A Class 5 student, Rupali Besra, died after being treated in the ICU. The school headmaster was suspended, and the Chief Minister ordered a high-level probe. Parents alleged that leftover food from the previous day had been served.

In July-August 2026, around 92 girl students at Sargoda Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) under Bijatala block suffered diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming stale pakhala, substandard sattu and other food. The hostel was turned into a temporary treatment centre and the headmistress was suspended.

In August, more than 19 students at the SSD Girls’ High School hostel in Badasimulia under Kaptipada block were hospitalised with diarrhoea and vomiting after eating fish and rice for dinner. A medical team was sent to examine all hostel residents.

In September 2026, nearly 250 students of Bishipur Ashram School walked out of their hostel and marched several kilometres to protest against rice infested with insects and worms, as well as shortages of drinking water and electricity.

Earlier, in February 2025, more than 100 tribal students of Basipitha High School had complained to the District Collector about being served stale and substandard food. (ANI)