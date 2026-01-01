Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge greeted the nation on New Year 2026, calling for a mass movement to protect the Constitution and the rights of the vulnerable. He stressed the need for youth employment, women's safety, and social harmony.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday extended New Year greetings to citizens across the country, calling upon people to make 2026 a year of collective action to protect the Constitution, democratic values, and strengthen social harmony. Kharge shared his message on X as the nation welcomed the New Year amid widespread celebrations.

Kharge's call for a 'mass movement'

In his post, the Congress chief urged citizens to "turn this year (into) a mass movement" to safeguard the rights of the vulnerable. "On this joyful New Year, I extend my warmest greetings to all of you. Let us make this year a mass movement to protect the rights of the vulnerable - the right to work, the right to vote, and the right to live with dignity. Together, let us safeguard our Constitution and democratic values, empower citizens, and strengthen harmony in society," Kharge said.

Highlighting key socio-economic priorities, Kharge said, "Employment for our youth, safety for women, prosperity for farmers, dignity for those on the margins, and a better quality of life for all, these must be our shared resolve. May the year ahead bring happiness, prosperity, and progress to every one of you." He concluded his message with "Happy New Year" and signed off with "Jai Hind".

Widespread New Year Greetings

Earlier, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also took to X to wish people a happy New Year 2026, expressing hope that the year would bring good health, happiness and success to everyone. Across India, the New Year 2026 was welcomed with fireworks, prayers and public gatherings. Cities, hill towns and religious centres witnessed celebrations as people marked the occasion with family and friends. (ANI)