Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon session: Centre tables Bill to replace ordinance on control of Delhi services in Lok Sabha

    The bill had received approval from the Cabinet on July 25 and seeks to reverse the impact of the Supreme Court's May verdict, which had granted the Delhi government control over administrative services.

    Monsoon session: Centre tables Bill to replace ordinance on control of Delhi services in Lok Sabha
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    In a significant development, Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday (August 1) presented the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha. The bill aims to replace an ordinance that pertains to the control of services in the national capital. Notably, the legislation grants the Delhi Lieutenant Governor the ultimate authority in decisions concerning the transfer and posting of Delhi government officials.

    The bill had received approval from the Cabinet on July 25 and seeks to reverse the impact of the Supreme Court's May verdict, which had granted the Delhi government control over administrative services.

    Absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery: Supreme Court on Manipur violence

    Amidst the proceedings, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary voiced his opposition to the bill in the House. During the debate on the bill, he expressed his concerns, stating, "I rise to oppose the introduction of the bill as the bill vindicates the outrageous infringement of this government upon the territory of the state. It is designed of digging up a graveyard for cooperative federalism."

    This parliamentary discussion reflects the contentious nature of the bill, with differing viewpoints on its implications for the balance of power between the central and state governments. As the deliberations continue, the fate of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, remains subject to further scrutiny and debate.

    The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has taken its opposition to the ordinance to the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court. Over the past few months, Kejriwal has embarked on a nationwide tour, meeting with various Opposition leaders to garner support against the bill and block it in the Rajya Sabha, where the ruling NDA alliance is facing a numerical disadvantage.

    Meanwhile, BJP leader Parvesh Verma defended the bill, asserting that the Delhi (services) Ordinance is actually in favor of the people of Delhi. According to him, the central government is granting the Chief Minister powers that were previously unavailable.

    Maharashtra: PM Modi flags off metro trains, inaugurates development projects in Pune

    Amidst the ongoing debate, the Janata Dal (United) issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, instructing them to vote against the Centre's bill on Delhi services. This move is significant as it marks the first time Deputy Chairman Harivansh has received a party whip during his entire tenure, as confirmed by his office. The JD(U) chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Aneel Prasad Hegde, stated that all MPs have been issued the whip.

    Furthermore, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs, urging their presence in the House and instructing them to vote against the bill. The BRS, which has seven MPs in the Upper House, is steadfast in its stance against the bill to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance.

    As the contentious bill continues to be a focal point of political discussions, the situation remains fluid, and the outcome of the debates and votes in the Parliament will ultimately shape the future of the Delhi services legislation.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 3:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery: Supreme Court on Manipur violence AJR

    BREAKING: Absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery: Supreme Court on Manipur violence

    Won't scrap Peripheral Ring Road project, Karnataka Deputy CM tells impacted farmers

    Won't scrap Peripheral Ring Road project, Karnataka Deputy CM tells impacted farmers

    Who is Monu Manesar, the Bajrang Dal leader at centre of communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh snt

    Who is Monu Manesar, the Bajrang Dal leader at centre of communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh?

    Maharashtra PM Modi flags off metro trains, inaugurates development projects in Pune AJR

    Maharashtra: PM Modi flags off metro trains, inaugurates development projects in Pune

    Patna Hight Court lifts stay, allows Bihar govt to continue with caste survey; check details AJR

    Patna HC lifts stay, allows Bihar govt to continue with caste survey; check details

    Recent Stories

    Absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery: Supreme Court on Manipur violence AJR

    BREAKING: Absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery: Supreme Court on Manipur violence

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Pooja recounts her divorce as life's toughest phase ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Pooja recounts her divorce as life's toughest phase

    Chandu Champion Kartik Aaryans 1st look from Sajid Nadiadwalas upcoming Kabir Khan directorial is out

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan’s 1st look from Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial is out

    Realme 11 5G with 108 megapixel rear camera 5000mAh battery launched gcw

    Realme 11 5G with 108-megapixel rear camera, 5,000mAh battery launched

    Football Arab Club Champions Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo elated to score for Al-Nassr in win over Monastir osf

    Arab Club Champions Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo elated to score for Al-Nassr in win over Monastir

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon