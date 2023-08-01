Monsoon session: Centre tables Bill to replace ordinance on control of Delhi services in Lok Sabha

The bill had received approval from the Cabinet on July 25 and seeks to reverse the impact of the Supreme Court's May verdict, which had granted the Delhi government control over administrative services.

In a significant development, Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday (August 1) presented the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha. The bill aims to replace an ordinance that pertains to the control of services in the national capital. Notably, the legislation grants the Delhi Lieutenant Governor the ultimate authority in decisions concerning the transfer and posting of Delhi government officials.

The bill had received approval from the Cabinet on July 25 and seeks to reverse the impact of the Supreme Court's May verdict, which had granted the Delhi government control over administrative services.

Amidst the proceedings, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary voiced his opposition to the bill in the House. During the debate on the bill, he expressed his concerns, stating, "I rise to oppose the introduction of the bill as the bill vindicates the outrageous infringement of this government upon the territory of the state. It is designed of digging up a graveyard for cooperative federalism."

This parliamentary discussion reflects the contentious nature of the bill, with differing viewpoints on its implications for the balance of power between the central and state governments. As the deliberations continue, the fate of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, remains subject to further scrutiny and debate.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has taken its opposition to the ordinance to the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court. Over the past few months, Kejriwal has embarked on a nationwide tour, meeting with various Opposition leaders to garner support against the bill and block it in the Rajya Sabha, where the ruling NDA alliance is facing a numerical disadvantage.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Parvesh Verma defended the bill, asserting that the Delhi (services) Ordinance is actually in favor of the people of Delhi. According to him, the central government is granting the Chief Minister powers that were previously unavailable.

Amidst the ongoing debate, the Janata Dal (United) issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, instructing them to vote against the Centre's bill on Delhi services. This move is significant as it marks the first time Deputy Chairman Harivansh has received a party whip during his entire tenure, as confirmed by his office. The JD(U) chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Aneel Prasad Hegde, stated that all MPs have been issued the whip.

Furthermore, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs, urging their presence in the House and instructing them to vote against the bill. The BRS, which has seven MPs in the Upper House, is steadfast in its stance against the bill to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance.

As the contentious bill continues to be a focal point of political discussions, the situation remains fluid, and the outcome of the debates and votes in the Parliament will ultimately shape the future of the Delhi services legislation.